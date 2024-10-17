Sir Keir Starmer won’t be able to “put the Brexit years behind us” if he doesn’t listen - Yorkshire Post Letters
Sir Keir Starmer is promising to “put the Brexit years behind us” (PM in bid to ‘reset’ UK-EU relations, The YP front page, October 2) / (Starmer heads to Brussels to improve relations, YEP, October 2). Oh, I only wish that was entirely true.
“The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners,” says Sir Keir. No harm then in him meeting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Better relations would be welcome.
But nothing “concrete” was expected; it’s “the beginning of a conversation”.
Sir Keir has already ruled out rejoining the EU. Only when that happens will we genuinely be able to say ‘we’ve put the Brexit years behind us’. Single Market and Customs Union access is too much for him, too.
Objections are even raised when the EU wants to discuss a youth mobility scheme - which would benefit Britain’s young. Often it seems Sir Keir Starmer’s biggest problem with Europe is Sir Keir Starmer.
Leeds for Europe members were among many thousands who took part in the annual National Rejoin March in London recently (September 28). Speakers at the rally afterwards included Richard Corbett, former Yorkshire & Humber MEP and Labour leader in the European Parliament.
Richard’s Honorary President of our group. He told the crowd that more than 80 per cent of today's MPs voted ‘Remain’: “People who knew that Britain was better off in the European Union.”
Approaching 60 per cent of voters want to rejoin, said Richard: “There’s no point in trying to appease a small and diminishing number of people who still think Brexit was a good idea if you risk alienating a larger and growing number of people who think it was a mistake.”
I’d add if you look at just 2024 Labour voters, 78 per cent back ‘Rejoin’ (YouGov, July 23-24). How many of them share the increasing exasperation with our new Government?
