Sir Keir Starmer won’t be able to “put the Brexit years behind us” if he doesn’t listen - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jas Olak, Vice Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer is promising to “put the Brexit years behind us” (PM in bid to ‘reset’ UK-EU relations, The YP front page, October 2) / (Starmer heads to Brussels to improve relations, YEP, October 2). Oh, I only wish that was entirely true.

“The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners,” says Sir Keir. No harm then in him meeting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Better relations would be welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But nothing “concrete” was expected; it’s “the beginning of a conversation”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with leaders from across the UK during the International Investment Summit in London. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Sir Keir has already ruled out rejoining the EU. Only when that happens will we genuinely be able to say ‘we’ve put the Brexit years behind us’. Single Market and Customs Union access is too much for him, too.

Objections are even raised when the EU wants to discuss a youth mobility scheme - which would benefit Britain’s young. Often it seems Sir Keir Starmer’s biggest problem with Europe is Sir Keir Starmer.

Leeds for Europe members were among many thousands who took part in the annual National Rejoin March in London recently (September 28). Speakers at the rally afterwards included Richard Corbett, former Yorkshire & Humber MEP and Labour leader in the European Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard’s Honorary President of our group. He told the crowd that more than 80 per cent of today's MPs voted ‘Remain’: “People who knew that Britain was better off in the European Union.”

Approaching 60 per cent of voters want to rejoin, said Richard: “There’s no point in trying to appease a small and diminishing number of people who still think Brexit was a good idea if you risk alienating a larger and growing number of people who think it was a mistake.”