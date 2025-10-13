Spare us the 200th railways anniversary celebrations as passengers suffer from poor service levels - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

There has been quite a lot of hype in the media - special TV programmes etc. - to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the railways. It seems that in all that time some service providers have not improved on ‘Stephenson's Rocket!’

On a recent Saturday morning I boarded a train at Horsforth railway station with my mountain bike at around 7.30am with the aim of cycling a route that included St. Aiden's Nature Reserve and the Temple Newsam Estate, starting at Woodlesford station and ending at Cross Gates station.

The train from Leeds to Woodlesford - a two carriage train that Northern Rail promised they were going to cease using several years ago - was eventually cancelled. The Nottingham train on the same platform also only had two carriages despite it being an inter-city service that passed through Sheffield. The next train service to Woodlesford was time-tabled to leave around 35 minutes later. Another two carriage train that was late leaving Leeds.

Passengers get onto a train to Leeds Station. PIC: Tony Johnson.

Having cycled for over two hours to reach Cross Gates station, the 11:16 train to Leeds was running late. When it arrived it was again one of the two-carriage trains that Northern Rail no longer uses!

It was already packed and people waiting on the platform couldn't board it. With my mountain bike there wasn't a chance I could get on. The next train due 15 minutes later was also running late. It too had only two carriages and was packed. I just about managed to squeeze on. I had no choice as the next train due at 12:16 had been cancelled.

While passing Neville Hill Depot I spotted dozens of longer Northern trains lying idle.

When arriving at Leeds station the departure screens showed dozens of Northern services that were either delayed or cancelled. Services by other rail companies all seemed to be running to time. My train back to Horsforth was one of the delayed ones.