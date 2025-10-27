The erosion of youth clubs has had consequences for the country - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

The erosion of youth clubs and Sure Start services is not a series of unavoidable administrative decisions; it is a political choice with a human cost. John Harris’s recent piece in the Guardian describes how Britain’s youth clubs have “been quietly decimated”, recording the loss of hundreds of centres and thousands of youth-work jobs and laying bare how that shrinkage has been allowed to pass with barely a political outcry.

Emma Warren’s illuminating history, Up the Youth Club, shows that youth clubs were never merely ‘nice to have’ extras: they were civic spaces that helped bind communities and gave young people practical skills, supervision and a chance to belong . These are precisely the things that vanish first when funding is stripped away and now the consequences are visible both nationally and locally in loneliness, lost opportunities and rising pressure on other services.

Here in Yorkshire, we know the consequences all too well. Last year North Yorkshire Council consulted on closing several Sure Start children’s centres; proposals that would deregister buildings and reduce local, face-to-face early-years provision in places such as Harrogate and Knaresborough. Historical reporting also shows cities across the north, including Sheffield, suffered dramatic reductions in council-run youth provision after sustained cuts to local authority budgets. Regional investigations have already linked the shrinking of youth services to greater vulnerability among teenagers and to the rise in exploitation and violence in some areas.

The politics behind this decline are a long story. From the 1980s the Thatcher governments reshaped the role and funding of local government and public services, a shift that, over decades, reduced the resilience of local provision and opened public services to market pressures.

More recently, the austerity era that began in 2010, with the Conservative and Lib-Dem coalition government, saw council spending on youth services and Sure Start-style family centres fall sharply: research and union surveys document hundreds of millions of pounds of cuts and the closure of well over a thousand centres and youth facilities between 2010 and the early 2020s. The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies and others have calculated the downstream cost of those savings in worse educational outcomes and higher offending; a grim return on a short-term “saving”.

If the past decades show what withdrawing investment does, the present government’s announcements show where we could go next. The current Labour government has pledged to reinstate and deepen Sure Start-style support through a roll-out of Best Start/Family Hubs and Start for Life services and has committed funding to expand family hubs and child-facing services. Labour’s Young Futures/Young Futures Hubs programme was promised in the manifesto and is now being piloted and scaled. It aims to create local hubs offering youth work, mental-health support and careers help, explicitly to intervene earlier to stop young people being drawn into crime and to provide the kind of ‘third spaces’ clubs once offered.

