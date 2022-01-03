The Mirfield man who influenced late Desmond Tutu - Yorkshire Post Letters

Nobel Peace Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2014. Photo by JENNIFER BRUCE/AFP via Getty Images.

THE welcome words of John Sentamu, the former Archbishop of York, (The Yorkshire Post, December 28) in pointing out that most reports on the death of Desmond Tutu have omitted to mention the influence on his life of Trevor Huddleston, of the Community of the Resurrection at Mirfield.

The Community of the Resurrection, with its radical traditions and internationalism, has always maintained links with Africa and today supports a project in Zimbabwe for young people who are orphans or without parental support.

The first time I met Trevor Huddleston was when he spoke to my class at Heckmondwike Grammar School. He had already published Naught for Your Comfort about life under apartheid, and I was impressed that this internationally renowned priest was listed in Who’s Who as a member of Mirfield Working Men’s Club.

Desmond Tutu developed close links with many parts of Yorkshire and several years ago he addressed a rally at the Valley Parade football stadium in Bradford.

After returning from South Africa in 1954, Trevor Huddleston decided to make his life mission the opposition of apartheid. He was a massive influence on Desmond Tutu.

From: Richard Everatt, Goole.