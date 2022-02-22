Wetherby and why new housing must be blocked – Yorkshire Post Letters

What is the future for market towns like Wetherby?

WHAT will next 50 years look like?

We often read in the paper the term ‘congestion’. A dictionary refers this as ‘too many in too little space’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now most local village main streets have now become permanent parking/garaging.

What is the future for market towns like Wetherby?

Car parking in the small Wetherby centre, is usually difficult if not impossible, particularly on market day. The shops are always busy.

Currently a large area of good farm land alongside A58, Millbeck, is being cleared for more housing (cereals last year), reputedly for 400 houses.

Doctors in Collingham have difficulty coping now as it is, the village street through, is always busy, being combined as both the A58 and the A659.

Each new house will generate an average of two vehicles, plus the residents and all require all services. The congestion is just as bad in nearby Wetherby with a small town centre, full of parked cars and plans for a further 800 houses with all above that goes with it.

The last 50 years has seen enormous farm areas around the villages taken for housing. Given this new all currently goes ahead now, what will the next 50 years of housing generation produce?

Overpopulation, worldwide, is the true problem, with no suggestion of any control, or advice on reduction.

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

WHEN North Sea gas and oil were discovered, it was predicted that this energy supply would keep us all warm and comfortable in our homes for generations to come. This prediction was based on keeping gas supplies for home heating. Since that time our gas supplies have been wasted by using them to generate electricity.

This has involved the destruction of our coal and electricity generation infrastructure so as to make us reliant on sources of energy which are outside our government’s control.

It appears that many billions of pounds worth of power generation equipment has been destroyed before it was anywhere near the halfway mark of its design life span.

We all agree that it makes sense to obtain free electricity from renewable sources and to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, but our current position has arisen as a result of financial policies which have been chosen to make a quick profit.

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite.

GOING green is more like a new term for the terrible condition of gangrene. The blood flow, namely gas, coal, oil, nuclear etc, is being cut off, causing supplies to breakdown. However, we cannot produce enough consistent energy from new sources to supply our national needs without being at the mercy of overseas suppliers who are in control of the “turn off” tap.

We need to be in control of our own production, but the green lobby are not coming up with practical alternative solutions to resolve this problem.