When will the world hold Israel to account over the killing of unarmed civilians in Gaza? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Inns Court, Royal Hillsborough, Co. Down, N. Ireland.

A video exists showing a Palestinian civilian shot in an open area by an Israeli sniper. As the wounded person cries out for help, people nearby, all unarmed civilians, including children, rush to help. Once enough people have gathered, an Israeli drone bombs them.

This is what is happening. These are IDF tactics. Will this video be shown around the world on all mainstream media channels? Will there be an international outcry? A video like this would have been embraced and treated like gold dust by Western governments during the build up to the Iraq War.

Remember how they needed an excuse to intervene militarily in Iraq. There's a mountain of evidence for the United Nations, or whoever, to intervene in Gaza, but they don't want to.

Flame and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh. PIC: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Israel has been genociding Gaza for over a year with the complicity of the US and UK governments. Britain and the US are actually arming the perpetuators of this genocide - providing the weaponry and diplomatic support.

In one scenario they endeavoured to disarm Iraq to stop Saddam from committing war crimes. In another scenario they are arming a regime that is committing war crimes (IDF soldiers actually film themselves committing war crimes).

Apparently, we can't call what Israel is doing "genocide". That's reserved for states which oppose the US's pursuit of full spectrum dominance (FSD). Imagine if Saddam Hussein had proclaimed a desire for FSD in 2000 as the US had? How the world would have convulsed.

This is the whole point. Imagine if Hamas called for FSD? It would be just another justification to destroy Gaza. However, the US calls for FSD and the world vacantly gawps. Nothing to see here!