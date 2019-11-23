Why Duke of York and Prince Harry are now surplus to Royal requirements – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I AM afraid that both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are rapidly becoming surplus to requirements as far as the Royal Family is concerned – Harry and his need for a break from Royal duties and Andrew with his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

Neither have a real role to play and Harry is not a patch on William who is an asset to the Firm.

From: James Robson, West End, Kirbymoorside.

THE Duke of York might just as well have stood up, cast away his mic and said ‘mind your own business’. The media isolate some celebs and personalities as part of the process of squeezing the last drops of dignity and integrity from them before they fall from grace.

His TV interview was yet another watermark in the rise of the new tyranny, of feminisation, political correctness and sophistry and hypocrisy.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

PRINCE Andrew came over very badly on Newsnight. He seems to suffer from convenient amnesia. The Prince hoped his answers would help him to move on. I don’t think so, his answers generate more questions than answers.