Why is maritime art being removed from government buildings when it reminds officials that ours is an island trading nation? - Yorkshire Post Letters
A painting of Admiral Lord Nelson during the Battle of Trafalgar has been permanently removed from Parliament.
No good work of maritime art should be removed from any government building as it serves to remind sea-blind parliamentarians and officials that ours is an island trading nation. Air travel is used mostly by people but 95 per cent of UK trade is in merchant ships. The sea is our life blood.
Fishery protection and food security, protection of offshore industry and trade on the seven seas, protection of Britain’s interests worldwide, including defence of the 14 UK Overseas Territories, are all essential duties that fall mostly on the Royal Navy – and such protection is required 24/7/365 in both peacetime and war.
UK defence should always afford first and foremost a Maritime Defence Strategy, essential land and land-based air defence in its wake. A properly resourced Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary is a no-brainer. More British-flagged merchant ships and seafarers should also be a Whitehall imperative.
HM Government, and those charged with delivering the current Strategic Defence Review, surely must sea sense.
