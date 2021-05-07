Why Keir Starmer is a better leader than Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE Labour Party is the official opposition and, in our parliamentary democracy, is meant to scrutinise and hold the Government of the day to account.

Call it “attacking” if you wish, Hilary Andrews (The Yorkshire Post, April 30), but it’s doing its job. Thankfully, very effectively in the last few days.

I don’t recognise the “support” Ms Andrews says Labour is giving Dominic Cummings – but happy to see his name mentioned as a reminder of the poor judgment or weakness and desperation Boris Johnson displayed in not sacking him immediately after that irresponsible lockdown sojourn.

What's your verdict on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer?

Hilary Andrews says Sir Keir Starmer is not prime ministerial material. Compared to the shambolic sack of evasiveness, major sleaze suspicions and elitist John Lewis hatred – allegedly – occupying that Downing Street flat you mean? We see the world differently.

Surprisingly, it’s Mr “No Downsides To Brexit” himself, Haltemprice and Howden Tory MP and negotiate-without-notes man David Davis who highlights how his own party is full of spin, fluff and little else – falling down on its parliamentary responsibilities (The Yorkshire Post, April 30).

The point of order by David Davis prompted Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to say Ministers not answering MPs’ questions is “unacceptable”. But unsurprising.

A fish rots from its head. As does this Government.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

ACCORDING to Colin Moore (The Yorkshire Post, April 29), he seems disappointed that I am not giving him anything new regarding the Labour Party.

The fact of the matter is there never isn’t anything new to report regarding the Labour Party, all they do is ‘whinge’.

Maybe if they told us what they plan to do for us if they got the chance it would help. How about if they spoke about the future economy which apparently is due to rise higher and quicker than ever before, that’s new? Of course that won’t be mentioned because it will be down to the Tories.

And why are Labour losing their red brick wall constituencies? Is it because they haven’t anything new to give us? Watch this space.

From: William Doyle, Harrogate.

ALL Sir Keir Starmer does is criticise with the benefit of hindsight. When will he define his ‘levelling-up’ policy – or does he not have one?