Why Radio 4 is only worth saving in BBC cuts – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is the BBC licence fee still justified or not? The issue continues to divide political and public opinion.

PAULINE Allon (The Yorkshire Post, January 21) tells us of the large range of radio channels broadcast by the BBC.

It is a long way from the Home Service.

It seems that some serious empire building has been going on at the expense of the poor licence payer. However the BBC is now going to have to make some serious cut backs.

May I suggest that only Radio 4 remains of its nationally broadcast radio channels.

The world of music and sport is more than adequately covered by the huge range of commercial stations.

In addition the BBC could introduce a maximum salary for its staff equal to that of the Prime Minister, whoever that may be. They are after all public servants.

The salaries paid to some presenters are nothing short of obscene.

Ms Allon says that the licence fee is good value.

That is not the point, it is a tax on each household and failure to pay can result in prison.

From: Roger Crossley, Fall View, Silkstone, Barnsley.

I WRITE in support of Pauline Allon regarding the BBC and all that it has to offer. Personally, I usually find that it is not what critics of the BBC have watched, rather what they have not.

Left-wing bias really has to be looked for if you are of that persuasion, but you have to be particularly single-minded if you cannot appreciate the quality, variety and diversity of BBC programming.

And all that without the constant drivel of adverts. Indeed, I believe that many people (notably the young ) have become immune to advertising, with its insidious content and interruptions.

Let’s face it, much of what the younger generations watch now is rubbish, so adverts may come as a relief.

This, I realise, is a huge generalisation, but I feel that on the whole many people need to take a step back and review their prejudices about the BBC and take a more dispassionate view.

Also, I agree with David Dimbleby that the licence fee should be linked council tax.