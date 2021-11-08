Yorkshire CCC failed by board over Azeem Rafiq racism scandal – Yorkshire Post Letters

Yorkshire CCC remains mired in scandal after being accused of institutional racism by former player Azeem Rafiq.

MY grandfather on my mother’s side was born and bred in God’s own county. He was also a fervent cricket fan and was delighted that his grandson I was born in the county. His delight was that someday I would play for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

But I digress. What an earth is going on at the YCCC? How can the well-documented racial slur used against Azeem Rafiq, the club’s former player, not be a derogatory and racist remark?

What don’t the board of the YCCC get and how is it that the investigation into the racial harassment on Rafiq has been redacted for public consumption?

As a former managing director of a Yorkshire PR agency, this is a public relations disaster for the club. Its board has shown to be wanting (The Yorkshire Post, November 5).

Yorkshire is justifiably proud of having embraced through the decades people from different cultures and races. They have helped build the county to what it is today a proud, fair minded, progressive and tolerant. The YCCC has by its actions trashed that reputation.

The club admitted that Rafiq was the “victim of racial harassment and bullying”. Yet no disciplinary action has been taken against anyone in the club.

This is a total disgrace, especially given that we have in West Yorkshire one of the biggest ethnic minorities of people from cricket loving countries like Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

What signal and sentiment does this send to their Yorkshire-born sons and daughters who could play for God’s own county?