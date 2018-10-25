The Yorkshire Post says: Streets ahead. Time to maximise Yorkshire’s retail heritage in Love Your High Street campaign

IT’S heartening that the Love Your High Street campaign, spearheaded by The Yorkshire Post, continues to prompt debate about the value of local traders – and the steps that could, and should, be taken to help them survive and thrive in the internet era.

Though pressure is on Chancellor Philip Hammond to announce some limited tax breaks in next Monday’s Budget following the loss of 50,000 retail jobs, the onus is on local leaders to come up with bespoke schemes for their areas – one-size-fits-all policies will not work.

The Yorkshire Post is spearheading the Love Your High Street campaign.

However Leeds-based marketing guru Catherine Shuttleworth makes a profound point in today’s newspaper. Acknowledging Yorkshire’s outstanding retail heritage and history, she suggests councils, and other agencies, utilise the experience that already exists here and set up a support network to help to guide the entrepreneurs of the future. It’s such an obvious idea that the only surprise is that it’s not been put forward before.