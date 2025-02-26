A visitor centre at the start of a famous long-distance walking route will close and dozens of jobs face the axe after a National Park Authority said Government funding failed to keep pace with rising costs in the park.

Members of the Peak District National Park Authority, which covers a swathe of Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire, and Cheshire, has approved "extremely difficult" restructuring proposals.

Between 15 and 20 per cent of its full-time roster of 190 people who work for the UK’s first National Park could go, with those in customer services and communications in the firing line. Redundancy meetings are taking place this week.

Edale Visitor Centre, at the start of the Pennine Way, which has a gift shop and toilets, will close to visitors.

A glorious view over Edale: pic by Lucy Horseman

However the Moors for the Future programme, which is based there, will not be affected.

The park authority is also no longer taking new bookings for formal education services.

It said the majority of the usual ranger annual walks programme as featured online will remain unaffected, however some wellbeing walks and community activities may stop.

The park authority said there is also "likely to be a change in operations" at the Upper Derwent Valley centre, at Fairholmes. Its retail choice could be reduced and there would be an alternative model for working with visitors, alongside site partners Severn Trent.

The authority says as a result of a fixed Government grant, which does not take into account a range of cost pressures, it has faced a real-terms cut of around 50 per cent over the last ten years. Its budget has flatlined at £6.5m to £6.7m – a figure lower than most secondary schools for over a decade.

The grant makes no provision for inflation, the recent six-figure increase in Employers National Insurance Contributions, the rise in the minimum wage, the ending of the Government’s rate relief scheme, and some external costs rising by as much as 150 per cent, the authority added.

Chief executive Phil Mulligan said: “We are facing a very challenging financial landscape. The approved structure changes are extremely difficult and upsetting for everyone.

"We are cutting or reducing some of our high profile and much valued programmes.

"None of us wanted to make these decisions but they cannot be avoided unless there is significantly better news from Government on our funding.”

It was only two years ago that the park authority had to carry out a restructure which cut the number of senior management roles by more than half and combined several service areas.

A statement added: "Since the last round of changes the authority has faced unprecedented financial pressures whilst the core Government grant remains flat."

In her first budget on October 30, Chancellor Rachel Reeves envisioned that Defra's "departmental expenditure limit" will fall in real terms by 1.9 per cent from 2024/25 to 2025/26.