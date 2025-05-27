50-year-old Yorkshire youth club could be demolished to make way for new community facility
The application, lodged with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council on May 19, proposes the demolition of the existing building on Baring Road, in Kimberworth, which is home to the Rotherham Blackburn Club for Young People.
In its place, a new, purpose-built modular facility has been proposed, to provide modern, accessible, and flexible spaces for local youth and community groups.
The existing clubhouse is still in regular use, operating three evenings a week and offering a broad range of activities for young people aged eight to 18, including sports, cooking, arts, and educational programmes. It has been a part of the community since 1974, and has recently secured grants to expand its services, introduce mental health support, and involve older youths through volunteer opportunities.
The current facility will be demolished to make way for the new building, which promises a more accessible, modern, and flexible space.
The proposed redevelopment will see the youth club expand its internal floorspace by 43 per cent, allowing for enhanced facilities and greater flexibility to support local young people and community groups.
Submitted by architects Corstorphine and Wright on behalf of the youth club, the project includes a main hall, youth rooms, an outdoor patio area, improved accessibility via a ramp and staircase, and secure plant and bin stores. The new design will use modular construction methods to reduce disruption and build time.
Externally, the building will be clad in timber-effect materials with black aluminium windows and doors, and a flat single-ply roof. Additional shrubbery will be planted to promote biodiversity.
Ten new cycle spaces will be added, and regular daytime and evening activity is expected to contribute to overall site safety.
The proposal will not change employment levels, maintaining four part-time staff roles.
The public consultation period runs from 22 May to 19 June 2025, and residents can comment on the application on RMBC’s planning portal using reference RB2025/0705.
