Yorkshire ADHD clinics have seen a huge increase in demand for services, with people in Leeds facing a 10-year wait and Sheffield only assessing three patients last year.

Leeds ADHD service has temporarily closed to new referrals this month while it deals with a waiting list of around 4,500 people.

The NHS Leeds and York Partnership said the service is receiving more than 160 referrals per month but it only has capacity to see 16 people each month due to the size of the team.

It comes only weeks after the BBC reported that Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Trust has an ADHD service waiting list of more than 6,000 people and only assessed three patients last year.

Meanwhile, Humber and North Yorkshire Health Care Partnership said they have seen a significant rise in the number of referrals and waiting times for adult assessments for both autism and ADHD in North Yorkshire and York. Since 2021 referrals have risen from an average of 60 per month to an average of more than 300 per month.

A spokesman for the NHS Leeds and York Partnership said of the move to close its waiting list: “We know this will be distressing news for those currently on our waiting list and people in Leeds seeking a diagnosis on the NHS.

“Our plan is to analyse our waiting list and prioritise our limited clinical resource to see and assess adults across Leeds with the highest clinical need as quickly as we can. Whilst we are doing this, we’ll be working with our partners to develop a new assessment and treatment model which meets the needs of our patients in future.”

This crisis reflects the national surge in demand for ADHD services.

According to the NHS, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour. There was a 20 per cent increase in ADHD diagnoses in men between the ages of 18-29 between 2000 and 2018, according to UCL research.

There is no cure for the condition but it can be treated with therapy and medication.

Ellie Middleton is an ADHD and autism expert and author from Skipton in North Yorkshire said people deserve access to diagnosis for their own wellbeing and understanding of themselves.

"Currently, you also need a diagnosis to access life-saving support. For example, you need a diagnosis to access ADHD medication. It’s not just about enabling people to focus, concentrate and do work, it’s also important to keep them safe and well. People often need a diagnosis too to access support in the workplace,” she said.

“More resources and funding need to be directed towards supporting and diagnosing neurodivergent people.”

Founder of West Yorkshire ADHD support group Corinne Hunter said: “The recent suspension of non-urgent adult ADHD assessments in Leeds has sent shockwaves through our community, leaving thousands facing potentially decade-long waits for a diagnosis.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Lord Darzi’s report laid out how severe the delays for people waiting for an ADHD diagnosis has become. Through our 10-Year Health Plan, this government will tackle this head-on - reducing unacceptable waiting times.