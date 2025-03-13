Adolescence: Yorkshire teen Austin Haynes in new Netflix crime drama with Stephen Graham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-part series starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty has been created by Sheffield’s Warp films and as well as using Production Park as its production base, was filmed in several locations across the region and features an array of local talent.

Take 16-year-old Austin Haynes, from Leeds, for example. He is one of the busiest child actors at the Baildon-based Articulate Agency, which says it has more than 100 extras and three key cast members in the show.

Each episode of Adolescence is filmed in one unflinching and continuous shot. The gripping story unfolds in real time as the main characters search for answers in the wake of a shocking tragedy – the murder of a teenage girl.

Austin Haynes on the set of Adolescence with Stephen Graham.

Austin says: “I play the role of Fredo in Adolescence and appear in a couple of episodes. Although I have experience of working on multiple sets, this production was very different as I have never shot anything in ‘one take’ before, therefore the pressure was on to ensure there were no mistakes.

“Working with actors that have hugely inspired me such as Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters was incredible. I learned so much from Stephen and the director Philip Barantini during filming that I hope to put into practice during the rest of my career.”

Austin’s previous roles include The Railway Children Return alongside Tom Courtenay, George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, The Responder with Martin Freeman, and the acclaimed TV drama, Somewhere Boy.

“I have been with Articulate for almost a decade now and the Agency has really helped me to grow and excel in my career,” he says.

Leeds actor Amélie Pease also landed a role in Adolescence. “I was absolutely over the moon,” she says. “It was my first job and an absolute dream to film.”

Articulate Agency was set up by Stacey Burrows in 2013, a former barrister. Stacey says: “It’s been a remarkable start to 2025, with our talent securing roles and currently filming incredibly exciting productions on the small and big screen.

"For me, it’s very rewarding shaping raw and exceptional talent destined for big things and securing career-making roles.”

Adolescence follows a family dealing with the aftermath of their 13-year-old son being accused of murdering a classmate. The series explores questions such as why the crime happened, who is responsible, and could it have been prevented.

Stephen Graham told Netflix: “One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?

“And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”