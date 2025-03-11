Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his compilation of classic songs instantly tapped into a national craving for nostalgia and escapism during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 - attracting millions of global views.

James, who provided backing vocals for The Rolling Stones at their 50th anniversary concert, carried on posting and once lockdown eased, created a sell-out show where people sing along to their favourite songs from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is in Sheffield this month for a performance with city music charity Concerteenies – James’ first gig specifically aimed at a family audience.

Singing teacher James B Partridge on stage at Glastonbury.

“It’s so important to get young people involved in music," says James, who was a founder member of Gareth Malone’s Voices and performed at the Royal Variety Show. “The aim is to inspire a love of singing and music that they can take with them for the rest of their lives.”

The next Sheffield Assembly Bangers shows take place on Sunday, March 30, at The Greystones pub as part of Concerteenies’ Greystones Gigs series.

There, attendees can expect to be catapulted back to sitting crossed-legged in a dusty school gym with a wholesome mix of music, a Disney music mash up and lively percussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be in good company, as the show has already proved a hit up and down the country, including at Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024.

There's an Assembly Bangers show for families in Sheffield.

On the appeal of the show, James says: “When I started the videos, it was about escapism during lockdown, it made people think about happier times.

“When we could get out, people loved the opportunity to get into a room with other people and have a good old singalong and a laugh. It’s very uplifting and wholesome.

“At the Edinburgh Fringe, my timeslot was at 11.45am so there were some parents with kids and grandparents too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see three generations of a family coming along and having a great time hearing these classic songs.”

And of the songs, James says the most popular on his setlist are the hymns He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands and Shine, Jesus, Shine.

He says: “The really popular ones like He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands have lots of hand action in them and repetition, they are very catchy.

“Shine Jesus Shine is a song we used to love in our assemblies, but it does split the room as well as its very of the late 1980s so people born before might not know it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad