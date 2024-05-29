Beer created by The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers in collaboration with Yorkshire brewery Theakston now available to buy at Waitrose stores nationwide
At the Masham brewery over the summer of 2023, TV chefs and national treasures Si King and Dave Myers co-created Triple Hop which is now available in 178 Waitrose stores across the UK with more listings to come.
The Hairy Bikers worked alongside the T&R Theakston’s brewery team, led by head brewer Mark Slater and created a range of beers to celebrate their shared Northern heritage, British culinary culture and their love of all things wholesome and flavourful.
Triple Hop is the first of the Hairy Bikers beers to be sold in the shops with further releases planned for the future.
The beer features sizable helpings of three celebrated English hops, Challenger Admiral, and Pilgrim, perfectly balanced with a grist of Britain’s finest Pale and Crystal malted barley. Together they create a full-bodied and textured beer that offers honeyed malt sweetness with subtle spiced orange and cedar overtones.
Managing director of T&R Theakston, Richard Bradbury, said: “It was a pleasure to meet and work alongside Si and Dave.
“Their passion for creating memories and experiences associated with food and a drink rings true with the Theakston ethos that beer is more than just a pint.”
“As part of his legacy of fun, friendship and hearty flavours, we hope Dave would be proud to see the beer he created being enjoyed by beer lovers and Hairy Biker fans nationwide.”
Si King added: “I cannot tell you how proud I am of this beer and the collaboration with Theakston.
“We’ve been intrinsically involved in the recipe development and tasting notes. Trust me when I say there was a lot of tasting! I hope you enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”
Dave Myers and Si King had been working together as the TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers and had been close friends for 30 years.
Sadly, after two years of fighting cancer, Dave died ‘peacefully’ at home surrounded by his family and friends in February this year.
Triple Hop would have been one of Dave’s last projects with Si before his death.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.