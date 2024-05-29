An independent Yorkshire brewery Theakston collaborated with The Hairy Bikers chefs Si King and Dave Myers to produce a beer which is now being sold at Waitrose stores across the country.

At the Masham brewery over the summer of 2023, TV chefs and national treasures Si King and Dave Myers co-created Triple Hop which is now available in 178 Waitrose stores across the UK with more listings to come.

The Hairy Bikers worked alongside the T&R Theakston’s brewery team, led by head brewer Mark Slater and created a range of beers to celebrate their shared Northern heritage, British culinary culture and their love of all things wholesome and flavourful.

Triple Hop is the first of the Hairy Bikers beers to be sold in the shops with further releases planned for the future.

Hairy Bikers Triple Hop.

The beer features sizable helpings of three celebrated English hops, Challenger Admiral, and Pilgrim, perfectly balanced with a grist of Britain’s finest Pale and Crystal malted barley. Together they create a full-bodied and textured beer that offers honeyed malt sweetness with subtle spiced orange and cedar overtones.

Managing director of T&R Theakston, Richard Bradbury, said: “It was a pleasure to meet and work alongside Si and Dave.

“Their passion for creating memories and experiences associated with food and a drink rings true with the Theakston ethos that beer is more than just a pint.”

“As part of his legacy of fun, friendship and hearty flavours, we hope Dave would be proud to see the beer he created being enjoyed by beer lovers and Hairy Biker fans nationwide.”

Si King added: “I cannot tell you how proud I am of this beer and the collaboration with Theakston.

“We’ve been intrinsically involved in the recipe development and tasting notes. Trust me when I say there was a lot of tasting! I hope you enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

Dave Myers and Si King had been working together as the TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers and had been close friends for 30 years.

Sadly, after two years of fighting cancer, Dave died ‘peacefully’ at home surrounded by his family and friends in February this year.