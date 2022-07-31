With rolling moors, vast landscapes and stunning valleys, Yorkshire has been the prime location for TV and films for a couple of centuries.

In fact, Louis Le Prince, a French man who is thought to be the first person to shoot a moving picture using a single lens camera and a strip of film, worked on his early experiments in Leeds in 1888.

So to celebrate Yorkshire and its connections with the arts ahead of Yorkshire Day, we asked you what your favourite Yorkshire-based films are.

Cast members for The Railway Children Return World Premiere at Oakworth Station on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

1 - The Railway Children (1970 and 2021)

Both adaptations were filmed in West Yorkshire.

The 1970s movie, which starred veteran actor Bernard Cribbins, was filmed in the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, the same place where the sequel in 2021, starring Sheridan Smith, was filmed.

2 - Brassed Off (1996)

This comedy-drama film which starred Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and Ewan McGregor was filmed predominantly in Doncaster. The brass band championship was filmed at the Piece Hall in Halifax.

3 - Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)

Sue walks through the estate in Bradford in the popular comedy-drama film.

Rita’s house, Sue’s flat, the school and The Beacon pub on Reevy Road were all filmed in the residential area of Buttershaw, Bradford.

Bob’s house and the Moorland scenes were filmed in Baildon and Aslam’s house (Alexandra Street), Luna Radio Kars (Leeds Road) were filmed in Bradford too.

The school trip to the Bronte Parsonage was of course filmed in historic Haworth and Staveley Garages was filmed in Shipley.

4 - The Full Monty (1997)

The film was shot and promoted entirely on location in and around Sheffield.

5 - Kes (1969)

The film was based on the 1968 novel A Kestrel for a Knave and was filmed in Barnsley.

It was shot on location, including in St Helens School, Athersley South, and Edward Sheerien School (which was demolished in 2011) as well as in and around the streets of Hoyland and Hoyland Common.

6 - All Creatures Great and Small (1975)

Filming started in 1974, in the town of Malton, North Yorkshire.

7 - Calendar Girls (2003)

The real Calendar Girls were members of the Rylstone Women’s Institute, so much of the movie was shot in and around the village of Kettlewell in North Yorkshire.

8 - Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights (1992)

The wild Yorkshire moors were filmed around Malham Cove, north of Skipton.

9 - The Secret Garden (1993)

Fountains Abbey was the main location for the film adaptation. In the 1993 version, Fountains Hall and Allerton Castle were used for the exterior shots of Misselthwaite Manor.

10 - When Saturday Comes (1996)

This film was shot at many locations around South Yorkshire including Rotherham, Sandygate Road and Bramall Lane.

11 - This Sporting Life (1963)

The houses used for filming the outdoor scenes in the movie were in Servia Terrace in Leeds. The riverside area where Frank takes the family for a day out in his new car is Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire Dales.

12 - Billy Liar (1963)

The movie was filmed around Bradford.

13 - Four Lions (2010)