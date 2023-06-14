Some of the most popular places in Yorkshire are along the coast, attracting millions of tourists and locals alike - here are some of the best places for water sports suggested by tourism experts.

Yorkshire’s coastline is favoured for its sandy beaches and beautiful little towns and villages with famous links to Captain Cook and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. An average of 1.4 million people visit the North Yorkshire Coast every year and there are more people who visit the Yorkshire Coast than any other part of England outside of London.

Various notable areas along the coast include Bempton Cliffs, Flamborough Head, Hunt Cliff, the Sea Life Centre at Scalby Mills, Scarborough Castle and Whitby Abbey, which alone attracts more than 150,000 visitors annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough was named the best family staycation in the north and among the best in the UK, while the route between Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby was named one of the best coastal walks in the country.

Surfing in Scarborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

From the year 2016, only four beaches along the coast have been awarded Blue Flag status: Whitby West Cliff, Scarborough North Bay, Bridlington North Beach and Hornsea.

The coastline is also home to many beautiful beaches whether they are sandy or rocky. From paddleboarding in Scarborough to sailing in Hornsea, the coast is a great place to try water sports and here are the best suggestions by tourism experience company Route YC.

Best places along the Yorkshire Coast to try water sports this summer

1 - Paddleboarding at North Yorkshire Water Park

Cayton Bay. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Visitors can take lessons and learn to paddleboard at North Yorkshire Park in Wykeham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This water park was first launched in 2017 with a new Aquapark; thrill seekers can now enjoy further activities including kayaking, sups, tandem kayaking, mini electric boats and pedalos.

The address is: Long Causeway Road, Wykeham, YO13 9QU.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 674 reviews along with 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 145 reviews.

Paddleboarding on Lake Semerwater. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

2 - Sailing at Hornsea Mere

You can sail at Hornsea Mere, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Yorkshire, covering an area of 467 acres. It is a centre for bird-watching and a tourist attraction where visitors can go rowing, sailing, go on boat trips and fishing.

It is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Protection Area for birds. It was featured in the BBC show the Seven Natural Wonders.

The address is: Hornsea Mere, Southgate, Hornsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 374 reviews.

3 - Coasteering at Scarborough Surf School

A specialist activity at Cayton Bay is coasteering which is run at Thornwick Bay and visitors can learn or practise this water sport at Scarborough Surf School, which was established in 2008 and offers a wide range of activities including surfing and SUP lessons.

The address is: Killerby Cliff, Scarborough, YO11 3NR.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 93 reviews as well as five stars on TripAdvisor with 545 reviews.

4 - Surfing at Dexters Surf Shop

You can learn how to surf and hire wetsuits at Dexters Surf Shop based in Scarborough North Bay, which opened in 2011 and has ever since been the go-to surf shop for beginners and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The address is: Unit 5, Kepwick House, Peasholm Gap, North Bay Promenade, Scarborough, YO12 7TN.