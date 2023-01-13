If the usual New Year’s resolutions of diets don’t sit well with you, here are some fun challenges to tick off your bucket list along the Yorkshire coast.

Every year, people will be thinking about their new goals and resolutions for the coming year that will enrich and fulfil their lives. The typical resolutions of fad diets and getting a gym membership aren’t for everyone and you are more likely to follow through with your goals if they are fun.

The Yorkshire coast is filled with beautiful places suitable for everyone regardless of age and some of the most popular aspects of the coast are the beaches, nature, food and of course the numerous walking trails. On average, 1.4 million people visit the North Yorkshire Coast every year and particular attractions include Bempton Cliffs, Flamborough Head, Hunt Cliff, the Scalby Mills Sea Life Centre, Scarborough Castle and Whitby Abbey.

This January, tourism experience Route YC has compiled a list of challenges you can complete, including its entire 200-mile route or one of its six sub-routes in Scarborough, Bridlington, Withernsea, Hornsea, Whitby and Filey.

Scarborough Castle. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Walking and cycling

Whether you are encouraging yourself to get up off the sofa or motivating yourself to embrace the fresh air outside more, you can check out the collection of walking trails from famous coastal hikes like the Cleveland Way.

It gives spectacular views and you can head into the Yorkshire countryside and walk amongst the many rivers and waterfalls in the area like Falling Foss near Whitby.

South Beach, Bridlington. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Wild swimming and open-water activities

You can also try coasteering, surfing or paddleboarding or all three activities on the shores of Scarborough.

There is also canoeing and water sports, all to be tried on Yorkshire’s largest open water lake and beach at Hornsea or even the new zip-line adventure at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Try new cuisine

RSPB Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve. (Pic credit: Lee McLean / SWNS)

You don’t always have to buy new foods, you can even forage for them. Immersing yourself in nature and sourcing your own food from the wild is seeing a resurgence recently, and what better place to do this than the Yorkshire coast?

With the coast and countryside on your doorstep, foraging here is bountiful and if you fancy sampling more seafood, Bridlington is the Lobster Capital of Europe, according to Route YC.

If you prefer seafood restaurants, you can head over to Hunmanby in Filey to the Piebald Inn, where visitors can try 52 different varieties of pie, one for each week in the year, so there’s something sure to tickle your tastebuds.

Nature spotting

View of Staithes from the Cleveland Way. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

If your New Year’s resolution is to be more eco-friendly and harmonious with nature, there is no better place to do this than the Yorkshire coast.

There are a bunch of eco-friendly spots, one being Bempton Cliff RSPB overlooking the North Sea, where you can see an array of wildlife all year round, including Puffins and more than half a million seabirds gather here every year.

Nature reserves aren’t in short supply either; from Welwick Saltmarsh to Spurn Point, book the wildlife safari.

Cycle your way along the Yorkshire coast

For the professional cyclists, or the cyclists getting back on their bike for the first time in a long while, you can pick the right cycle track for you on the coast.

There are long ones, short ones and steady or rougher trails for those looking for something unique. From 22-mile rides, Scarborough to Whitby, or a more gentle route along the cinder track - what’s not to love about getting out in the open air whilst getting fit at the same time?

Carry on camping

Whether you are into rustic simplicities of pitching a tent in the fresh countryside air or choosing quirky glamping for a truly memorable experience, you will find so many venues along the Yorkshire coast.

Some top picks include glamping in a magnificent Sea King helicopter at Pinewood Park in Scarborough or head to the rolling hillside and try a luxury yurt at Humble Bee Farm.

Learn something new

Learning something new should be something everyone is striving for; it’s easy to expand your mind on the Yorkshire coast.

The coast has so much history, including the town of Whitby, and no visit is complete without tackling the 199 steps up to the Abbey, where visitors can unearth the tales of Dracula.

How about appreciating art in a new way? The iconic Hornsea Pottery has an excellent high street trail where you can spot those famous designs as you wander around the picturesque shops and buildings in the town centre.

