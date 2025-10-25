Biker airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving Transit van and Land Rover
North Yorkshire Police said it responded to reports of the three-vehicle crash on Dolly Lane in Yafforth, near Northallerton, shortly after 1.15pm, close to Northallerton Equestrian Centre.
The crash involved a red Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle, a silver Ford Transit panel van and a silver Land Rover Discovery.
The van and the motorcycle were travelling on Dolly Lane away from Yafforth and the Land Rover was travelling in the opposite direction, away from the A684, police said.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment for serious injuries.
The road was closed until around 8.30pm to allow for collision investigation work to take place and the vehicles to be recovered.
A statement from police added: “Officers would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] and [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting incident number 12250201193,