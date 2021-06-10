Brass musician, 93, says tootaloo after retiring after 74 years playing trombone

Frank Mathison, of Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, who, at 93, has given up playing the trombone after 74 years Pic: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Huddersfield-born Frank says he's very sad to have to give up, but he has had a "great life in music" - which included playing in the London Symphony Orchestra for 30 years and on the sound tracks of many great films - including Star Wars, Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Frank, of Hebden Bridge West Yorkshire has now lost the dexterity in his fingers needed to play the instrument.

While his name may not mean anything to most everyday people, he is highly regarded within the classical music world.

Frank first picked up a brass instrument in his early teens when he was caught being mischievous outside of Lindley band room Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Huddersfield-born Frank first played in The Lindley Band when he was 12, playing the cornet. He started playing G trombone when he was 19, during National Service in the Army.

He later joined the City of Birmingham Orchestra, where he stayed for 13 years. He was recommended to the LSO, by a world famous conductor called Jachsa Horenstien, who had heard and admired his playing.

At the LSO he played bass trombone under many of the LSO's legendary conductors including Claudio Abbado, Andre Previn, and George Solti, and alongside musicians including Maurice Murphy, a world renowned trumpet player, who was also principal cornet with Black Dyke.

Andre Previn was their principle conductor for many years, and was fondly remembered for bringing classical music to a wider audience when attempting to perform Grieg's piano concerto with comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.

Mr Mathison said: "I've had a great life in music. It's been a blast." Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

In the mid-seventies a little-known composer called John Williams composed and conducted his music to a film called Star Wars.

The orchestra was then employed with John Williams again to do the music to the Star Wars trilogy sequels, Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Frank retired from the LSO in 1993 and moved up to Hebden Bridge where he had bought a holiday cottage back in the early sixties.

A few years back he was made a lifetime honorary member of The Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra, where he played the bass trombone.

He continued to play the trumpet in a military band when he was conscripted Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

He also played regularly with the Friendly Brass Band in Sowerby Bridge where his son Peter is principal cornet.