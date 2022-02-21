Storm Franklin: Brave Yorkshire firefighters rescue horses trapped in flooded field as water levels rose

On Monday morning, a member of the public reported that three horses were stuck in a field in rising water near Byram, North Yorkshire, after the River Aire burst its banks overnight.

Three horses were found tethered in a field, unable to escape the rising water, while two other horses were also stuck in the field - but fortunately still on dry land.

A fire crew from Selby and a specialist animal rescue unit from Tadcaster collaborated in a daring rescue mission.

Two firefighters rescue Star from the field

Bob Hoskins, Group Manager for Hambleton, Richmondshire & Control at North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, told The Yorkshire Post that the water was so cold firefighters had to wear dry suits.

Two firefighters entered the water and were fortunately able to free the animals, by which point the owners, who were unaware the field could flood, were on the scene.

All five horses were escorted along a road in convoy by the owners, firefighters, and North Yorkshire Police to nearby stables, where Mr Hoskins said they were now safe, warm, and well looked after.

The horses were tethered in the field

“It’s a good end to the story,” he added.

Mr Hoskins said the weather conditions that occurred overnight were “very extreme” for the area and “not a regular occurrence”.