He was still at school in Scarborough at the time, rather taken by the practical nature of food technology.

Work experience took him to the kitchen of the Green Lizard and “before you know it, I was working after school, on a weekend, in the summer holidays,” Hobson remembers.

The head chef there took Hobson under his wing, showing him around the kitchen and, at quieter times, introducing him to culinary techniques like skinning fish, cutting chicken and creating stock.

The View restaurant head chef Chris Hobson. Photo: Richard Ponter

It was his first taste of an industry that more than 20 years later is still all that Hobson has ever known.

Now 37, he’s the head chef at Scarborough’s The View Restaurant, which opened its doors in the Delmont Hotel last month.

“I want The View to be a place where people can come and have affordable, good quality food,” says Hobson, who was born in Harrogate, before moving to the Yorkshire coast at the age of nine.

"I’m so passionate about where food comes from. I’m a big believer in getting everything from our doorstep and using things that are seasonal, fresh, local and sustainable. That’s massive for me.”

The Delmont Hotel owners Matthew and Tyfanwy with new head chef Chris Hobson. Photo: Richard Ponter

The View is part of a multi-thousand pound refurbishment of the Delmont in Blenheim Terrace.

Husband and wife Matthew and Tyfanwy Scott took over the hotel from Matthew’s parents 10 years ago and launched a plan to take the Delmont ‘upmarket’ including a new restaurant.

The building has had new plumbing and electrics and the couple are halfway through upgrading the 49 bedrooms.

They spent £250,000 refurbishing the ground floor including the sea-themed restaurant – complete with anchors, boats, shells and portholes – which overlooks North Bay and Scarborough Castle.

Opening weekend was all set, then the country was ordered into its first Covid lockdown. It’s been a bumpy ride since – facing closure and providing a ‘home’ for employees of mining company Anglo American.

When the contract with Anglo American ended, the pair reset their plans and Hobson, who lives in the town with wife Toni, came on board earlier this year.

Since studying at what was then the Yorkshire Coast College, Hobson has honed his craft from the ground up, working for Green Lizard, the Highlander hotel and what was Marmalades in Scarborough, where he credits the head chef with teaching him skills in ‘fine dining’ cuisine.

“I’ve been very lucky to have chefs who gave me a great education, as well as learning from college,” he reflects.

“Going to college was (also) important as you get your basics and I believe any chef should get the basics then go from there.”

More recently, Hobson was working at Scarborough’s SeaGrown Centre, a ship moored on Vincent Pier, with a restaurant onboard, a seaweed hatchery and a visitor centre with information about the town’s seaweed farm.

“It was a chance for me to learn and work with a new product I hadn’t worked with before, to experiment (with seaweed),” Hobson says.

The Yorkshire Post reported in January how the floating cafe and research ship was set to go on the market after its owners moved all their operations to an industrial unit on the edge of town.

And so Hobson found a new job – at the Delmont. “It was meant to be. Chris’ vision was our vision,” said Tyfanwy.

Hobson adds: “This is a fresh start for everyone. The hotel has a new team. It’s a really great opportunity and the location is amazing, on the North Bay coast overlooking the sea.”

The View – with a new menu devised by Hobson – opened its doors last month, and is open to everyone, not just those residing at the hotel.

Hobson’s approach to cooking there is rooted in his love for locally produced and sustainable ingredients. He believes that dishes should not only taste ‘incredible’ but also support local farmers, producers, and the environment.

His Yorkshire suppliers include All Seasons for fruit and vegetables and Solange Bakery, both based in Scarborough Market, as well as SeaGrown, Yorkshire Sea Salt and Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil.

Other ingredients come from Sykes House Farm in Wetherby, Dennis Crooks Fish Merchant in Whitby and Malton-based The Yorkshire Pasta Company.

“The produce that we have in Yorkshire is fantastic,” says Hobson, who last year appeared on Channel 4 show Yorkshire by the Sea and led culinary demonstrations at Scarborough Seafest.

“I’m proud of working with (local suppliers). It also helps the economy. When we use local suppliers, it helps bring money to the region and keep it here.”

Hobson is determined to put The View on the map, setting his sights on local awards, innovative menus and a spot in The Good Food Guide.

“In Scarborough, there’s not really that many restaurants. It’s a lot more fast food, a lot more convenient food. When I was growing up, there were a lot more options, more places to eat. There isn’t as many now,” he says.

“I really want to put The View restaurant on the map. I know I’ve got a lot of hard work but I’m never scared of hard work.