Biker airlifted to hospital after serious crash which closed road for six hours

A bier in his 60s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire on Sunday (Jan 2).

The crash happened on Copley Lane in Sherburn-in-Elmet shortly after 1.15pm, and involved a motorbike and two cars.

North Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident, and thanked members of the public who helped at the scene.

The crash involved a white BMW S1000RR motorcycle, ridden by a man in his 60s from the West Yorkshire area, a white Ford Fiesta and a blue Skoda Kamiq.

Police believe the motorbike was travelling from Sherburn towards the B1217 Collier lane, in the same direction as the Ford Fiesta, which was being driven by a man in his 30s.

The Skoda Kamiq was travelling in the opposite direction, also being driven by a man in his thirties.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious life-changing injuries and was flown to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition today.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene.

“The driver of cars are assisting police with enquiries.

“The road was closed until around 7pm to allow for collision investigation to carry out their enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the drivers of any of the vehicles is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting 12250020196.