A woman who visited a Costa Coffee shop says she has been mistakenly fined £90 for parking at a Lidl supermarket next door.

CCTV cameras covering the Lidl car park in Hull monitor vehicles to ensure they don't over stay a 90 minute free parking limit.

However they have also recorded vehicles exiting which have actually been parked in the neighbouring Costa Coffee store where customers can enjoy three hours free parking.

Sharron Paragreen, a retired teaching assistant, visited the coffee chain last month and was parked for just an hour and 53 minutes, well below the three-hour limit which was in place at the Costa car park.

Pete and Sharron Paragreen.

But she was hit with a whopping £90 fine because the Lidl's car park had a maximum stay of 90 minutes.

Parkingeye, which manages the car park, insists Sharron now owes £90, reduced to £45 for early payment and rejected her appeal as they said she had not provided evidence.

Sharron, who has never received a parking ticket before, said: "I couldn't believe it. I didn't park in the Lidl. I did not go anywhere near the Lidl part of the car park.

"I was just frustrated about it all. We appealed it and then lost the appeal, which made me even more frustrated. I want them to prove to me that I parked in their car park."

3 hour car parking sign at the Costa Coffee store which Sharon Paragreen visited

A letter informing Sharron of her fine included two photos of her car entering and leaving the main entrance to the complex from the main road.

However, the photos do not appear to show her entering the Lidl portion of the car park.

When asked for photos of the car entering the car park itself, Parkingeye did not provide them.

The company says its systems do not show evidence of Sharron entering the Costa portion of the car park and that it has conducted 'additional manual checks'.

The rules of the Costa car park have now been updated with a 90-minute wait time, but Sharron wants her name to be cleared.

Husband Pete, a semi-retired consultant, said: "Parkingeye seem to be hiding behind the fact they feel their system is 100 per cent fool proof, and you think about what Horizon did to the Post Office workers when they thought their system was 100 per cent fool proof.

"When they say we're rejecting your appeal because there's insufficient information, what they're saying is 'you're lying to us'. That is the bit that leaves a really bitter taste.

"When you lead an honest lifestyle and a compliant lifestyle and you follow rules and laws and then somebody does this and calls you a liar, that leaves a really bad taste.

"I wouldn't normally put this much effort into something that I could have put to bed for £45, but to pay the £45 would be to acknowledge that they are quite in their rights to call my wife a liar, and that's the bit I'm not prepared to do.

"It's not about £45 or £90. If I charged my consultant rate for the amount of time and effort I've put in to this it would be in the hundreds of pounds. I've put a lot of time and effort into trying to resolve it."

A Parkingeye spokesperson said: "Our systems show that the motorist's vehicle did not enter the Costa car park and additional manual checks have since been carried out to ensure accuracy.

"Therefore, the motorist correctly received a parking charge for overstaying the maximum 90-minute period. We'd also add that in the region of 490 motorists successfully used the Costa car park on December 4, which sits above the normal usage levels.