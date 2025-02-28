Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Iron People project is centred around the rich history of the landscapes of Calderdale and is part of the area’s Year of Culture programme – CultureDale.

Inspired by Ted Hughes’ novels The Iron Man and The Iron Woman, it brings together local artists, eco-activists and communities to creatively explore environmental themes, connecting participants to Calderdale’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is being run by Northern Broadsides, a theatre company based in Halifax, but renowned for touring productions.

Park Youth Theatre - photographer Bruce Fitzgerald

The company has been holding a programme of free workshops and events covering the likes of storytelling, acting, writing, sculpture building and illustration, whilst addressing environmental issues. Iron People will then culminate with an outdoor event at Eureka! museum on April 26.

Executive director and joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Ruth Cooke, says: “Iron People has been a remarkable journey so far, engaging communities across Calderdale through storytelling, poetry, art, and performance.

"From family creativity days inspired by The Iron Man to workshops exploring Ted Hughes’ poetic legacy, and community events connecting people to the River Calder, this project celebrates the creativity of everyday people and our connection to the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has long been an ambition for the company to embed our roots more firmly in Calderdale. Iron People and the year of culture has enabled us to build more local relationships."

Family Creativity Days - photographer Ant Robling

The project has been “the perfect fit” with CultureDale’s vision, says Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities. That vision is to showcase Calderdale’s heritage, stories, traditions and creativity.

The Iron People grand finale performance will feature three puppet creatures, designed by local children from Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, and Park Ward, and brought to life by Thingumajig Theatre.

Accompanied by a live soundtrack performed by Elland Silver Youth Band, with three specially commissioned pieces, these creatures will emerge from Calderdale’s rivers, moors, and streets, uniting with the local community to demand urgent action to save the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic director and joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Laurie Sansom, says: “The grand finale of Iron People will be a spectacular culmination of all the creativity and collaboration we’ve nurtured over the past year.