CultureDale: Northern Broadsides' Iron People performance at Eureka! is 'a call to action for environmental change'
The Iron People project is centred around the rich history of the landscapes of Calderdale and is part of the area’s Year of Culture programme – CultureDale.
Inspired by Ted Hughes’ novels The Iron Man and The Iron Woman, it brings together local artists, eco-activists and communities to creatively explore environmental themes, connecting participants to Calderdale’s heritage.
The project is being run by Northern Broadsides, a theatre company based in Halifax, but renowned for touring productions.
The company has been holding a programme of free workshops and events covering the likes of storytelling, acting, writing, sculpture building and illustration, whilst addressing environmental issues. Iron People will then culminate with an outdoor event at Eureka! museum on April 26.
Executive director and joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Ruth Cooke, says: “Iron People has been a remarkable journey so far, engaging communities across Calderdale through storytelling, poetry, art, and performance.
"From family creativity days inspired by The Iron Man to workshops exploring Ted Hughes’ poetic legacy, and community events connecting people to the River Calder, this project celebrates the creativity of everyday people and our connection to the environment.
"It has long been an ambition for the company to embed our roots more firmly in Calderdale. Iron People and the year of culture has enabled us to build more local relationships."
The project has been “the perfect fit” with CultureDale’s vision, says Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities. That vision is to showcase Calderdale’s heritage, stories, traditions and creativity.
The Iron People grand finale performance will feature three puppet creatures, designed by local children from Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, and Park Ward, and brought to life by Thingumajig Theatre.
Accompanied by a live soundtrack performed by Elland Silver Youth Band, with three specially commissioned pieces, these creatures will emerge from Calderdale’s rivers, moors, and streets, uniting with the local community to demand urgent action to save the planet.
Artistic director and joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Laurie Sansom, says: “The grand finale of Iron People will be a spectacular culmination of all the creativity and collaboration we’ve nurtured over the past year.
"It’s a powerful call to action for environmental change, showcasing the talent and imagination of Calderdale’s communities. We’re excited to share this unmissable celebration.”