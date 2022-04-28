David Oluwale: Replacement plaque 'ripped in half' as councillor vows to put a new memorial up every day

The temporary plaque was put in place after the first plaque, unveiled at a ceremony earlier this week, was stolen on the night after it was revealed.

But on Thursday morning, Leeds Civic Trust said the temporary plaque had been destroyed.

Police are treating both thefts as hate crimes, as a Leeds councillor vowed to put a new plaque up every morning if he has to.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We have been made aware today that a laminated image of the David Oluwale plaque, which was put in place on Leeds Bridge at the site of the original plaque, has been damaged overnight.

"We are treating this as a further hate crime, given the circumstances, and are carrying out enquiries to identify the person responsible.

"Detectives are also continuing to carry out enquiries into the theft of the original plaque, which was taken some time between 9.30pm and 9.55pm on Monday, April 25.

We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the bridge on that night, particularly if they were taking photographs of the plaque that could assist in further narrowing down the timeframe in which it was taken or help to identify anyone acting suspiciously in the area around that time."

Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: "I've got a whole bag full of temporary plaques, and I'll come back every morning if I have to.

"David was perscuted in life and even in death, people won't leave him alone.

"That's why it's so important we continue to amplify his story."

It comes after a crowdfunder by Leeds Civic Trust to replace the permanant plaque raised over £2000 in its first 24 hours.

Mr Pryor said: "I think that says everything about the people of Leeds. There might be one or two racists out there, but Leeds will come together."

David Oluwale was a British Nigerian man whose death led to the first successful prosecution of British police officers for the involvement in the death of a black person.