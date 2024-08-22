One lucky youngster is set to make a friend for life in this adorable pooch, described as a “Tigger”. Hard-working Zeus is being trained by Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs and he is lined up to help a child on the cause’s Autism Assistance programme.

Once qualified, the two-year-old Fox Red labrador will help to keep an autistic child safe and will be a source of comfort and stability.

Zeus has passed his assessments and has been matched with a young client and their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After further training for both the client’s parent and Zeus, he will go to live with the family in May.

Emily High, a trainer with Sheffield-based Support Dogs, with Zeus

After six months to a year of living and working together, Zeus and his client will be assessed in the hopes of graduating as a successful Support Dogs partnership.

Emily High, a trainer with Sheffield-based Support Dogs, said: “Zeus knows how to nudge, which could be used to let someone know the client needs help, and he has also been doing lap work as putting their head on someone’s lap can be comforting.”

Zeus has also been training to ‘brace’, which means he will use his strength to stop a child from bolting away from their parents or caregivers into the path of potential danger.

But behind the working dog is a loveable character.

Zeus

“He’s very giddy,” said Emily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s quite a bouncy boy – a bit like a Tigger, but so very sweet and affectionate as well. I just love his goofy, happy-go-lucky nature.”

When not focusing on his training, Zeus absolutely loves running around.

He loves fish and belly rubs from the son of the volunteer doggy foster carers he lived with in Sheffield during training.

As well as training and providing assistance dogs to help autistic children to live safer, more independent lives, Support Dogs, which was founded 32 years ago, also supports people with epilepsy or a physical disability.