Puppies play fight in the grass on the first day of the Festival of Dogs weekend at Castle Howard in spring 2022.

Dog walks in Yorkshire: Beautiful photos show locals taking their dogs for a walk in all weather conditions including strong winds, snow, sun and rain

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:45 BST
Whatever the weather, dog lovers in Yorkshire are dedicated to keeping their four-legged pets fit and healthy - here are beautiful photos of residents taking their dogs for walks.

From deep floods to blistering sun, Yorkshire has seen a variety of weather conditions over the years bringing major disruption. Despite the chaos it creates, Yorkshire residents never fail to take their dogs for walks.

With their furry faces and the region’s picturesque landscapes the photos look idyllic.

Here are some of the best photos of Yorkshire residents taking their dogs out for walks in all weather conditions.

A couple walk their dog on the beach as heavy snow falls in Scarborough.

1. Winter in Scarborough

A couple walk their dog on the beach as heavy snow falls in Scarborough. Photo: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images

A dog takes a drink from flood water as water levels in the River Ouse in York started to recede in 2020.

2. Flood in York

A dog takes a drink from flood water as water levels in the River Ouse in York started to recede in 2020. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

A couple walk their dog through the snow past Butterley Reservoir near the village of Marsden.

3. Snow near Marsden

A couple walk their dog through the snow past Butterley Reservoir near the village of Marsden. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

A man and a dog walk in the rain in Hebden Bridge as local shops and businesses install their flood defences.

4. Rain in Hebden Bridge

A man and a dog walk in the rain in Hebden Bridge as local shops and businesses install their flood defences. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

