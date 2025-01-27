From deep floods to blistering sun, Yorkshire has seen a variety of weather conditions over the years bringing major disruption. Despite the chaos it creates, Yorkshire residents never fail to take their dogs for walks.

With their furry faces and the region’s picturesque landscapes the photos look idyllic.

Here are some of the best photos of Yorkshire residents taking their dogs out for walks in all weather conditions.

1 . Winter in Scarborough A couple walk their dog on the beach as heavy snow falls in Scarborough. Photo: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images

2 . Flood in York A dog takes a drink from flood water as water levels in the River Ouse in York started to recede in 2020. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

3 . Snow near Marsden A couple walk their dog through the snow past Butterley Reservoir near the village of Marsden. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

4 . Rain in Hebden Bridge A man and a dog walk in the rain in Hebden Bridge as local shops and businesses install their flood defences. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images