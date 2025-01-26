Following the disruption from Storm Éowyn, a new storm is approaching as Yorkshire is issued with a yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brief spell of strong winds, moving northeastwards from the south coast from Sunday evening, January 26, 2025, may result in some disruption. The warning will be enforced between 10pm tonight until 7am on Monday.

As Storm Éowyn eased off a new storm is on its way tonight and various areas of Yorkshire have been issued with a yellow weather warning, including York, Sheffield, Doncaster, Bridington, Scarborough and Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brief spell of very strong winds is possible overnight tonight into Monday, January 27, 2025, moving northeastwards across parts of the highlighted region.

Shoppers walking in a storm. (Pic credit: Kevin Brady)

Gusts of 55-65mph are possible, should this spell develop, with a very small chance of localised gusts of up to 80mph, particularly near coastal areas.

Confidence remains very low regarding the track of this development, if it takes place. The strongest winds will potentially only affect a narrow swathe somewhere within the broader warning area.

There’s potential for major disruption such as some delays to journeys by road and rail, with possible bridge restrictions or closures. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties and a slight chance of power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.