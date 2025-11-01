Doncaster helicopter crash: family pay tribute to 'beloved' Peter Smith, 70

Tributes have been paid to the 70-year-old man who died in the Doncaster helicopter crash as a “beloved” family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren.

South Yorkshire Police named the victim of the crash at Ings Road, Bentley, as Peter Smith.

The force said Peter Smith suffered serious injuries in the incident at 10.14am on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot of the aircraft, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 10-year-old boy and 58-year-old woman, were left with minor injuries.

The helicopter is believed to have crashed shortly after taking off from Retford Gamston Airport in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson said the aircraft was based at the airport and operated by an onsite tenant.

Mr Smith’s family said: “We as a family sadly lost Peter in the most tragic of circumstances when he was involved in a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster.

Peter Smith, 70, who died in the Doncaster helicopter crash, has been described as a "beloved" family man. Credit: SYP/handoutplaceholder image
“Peter was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and we are all devastated by this sudden loss.

“Peter was one of the smartest men who liked to spend his time making and fixing things.

“He had a real passion for aviation and this was something he shared with his family.

“He particularly liked to spend time with his grandchildren doing crafts and playing.

A man has died and a child and two other adults have been injured in a helicopter crash in Doncaster. (Photo: SWNS).placeholder image
“He was a proud family man who spent a lot of his time with his son both working with and socially.

“Peter loved to have meals out with his wife and had a particularly sweet tooth.

“We understand that a parallel investigation is currently under way between the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and South Yorkshire Police which we are supporting, and we ask members of the public to not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“We would like to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time to allow us to come to terms with what has occurred and grieve for the loss of Peter.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch. Officers are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash.

People can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 218 of October 30.

