An elderly woman has died after her own car rolled back and hit her after she had parked outside a medical practice in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Abbey Grange Medical Practice, in Norman Street in the Kirkstall area of Leeds, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday (Oct 29).

The force said it believes the 73-year-old woman’s Kia Picanto was parked on a slight slope and has rolled back, knocking her over.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash cam footage of the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1298 of October 29.