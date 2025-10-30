Elderly woman dies after own car rolls back on her outside medical practice in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Abbey Grange Medical Practice, in Norman Street in the Kirkstall area of Leeds, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday (Oct 29).
The force said it believes the 73-year-old woman’s Kia Picanto was parked on a slight slope and has rolled back, knocking her over.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash cam footage of the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1298 of October 29.
