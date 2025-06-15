The family of a Sheffield school girl, Elemie Wainwright, have paid tribute to her life and memory after she died in a fatal crash last week.

“The biggest heart, the kindest, most sweetest girl.”

The family of a Sheffield school girl, who died in a fatal collision last week has shared a photograph of her and paid tribute to her life and memory.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Thursday, June 12, 2025, roads policing officers responded to a collision involving an 11-year-old girl and a white Ford Transit van at High Street, the junction with Station Road in Mosborough.

Elemie Wainwright. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

“The girl, now named by her family as Elemie Wainwright, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly despite the best efforts of everyone, she died a short time later.

“Our thoughts remain with Elemie’s family, friends and all those that loved her at this difficult time.”

Today (June 15) Elemie’s family have released the below statement in honour of their beloved little girl.

They said: “Our beautiful baby girl, on Thursday 12 June our hearts shattered into a million pieces.

“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.

“We have no words right now, but we beg that if anyone knows any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is please come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be the missing piece to the answers we need.

“As parents, we need answers for our baby girl. Please, look at her photo, look at her smile, it’s the least our baby deserves.”

South Yorkshire Police officers continue to support Elemie’s family and their work to investigate the circumstances that led to Elemie’s death is continuing.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and traffic offences. He remains fully co-operating with officers and has been released on police bail at this time.

The police continue to appeal to witnesses, or those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist with the inquiry.

Elemie’s family has asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of 12 June 2025.