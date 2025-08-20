Explained: What happened to the £9m loan for Scarborough’s Alpamare water park

The critical findings of an investigation into a £9m loan to the Alpamare water park’s developer in Scarborough have been published almost two years after the developer went into administration.

“Inadequate due diligence” and “obvious risk” are just some of the findings of an auditor’s report into the £9m loan that was granted by the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council to Benchmark Leisure Ltd, as part of a project to build Scarborough’s Alpamare water park.

Ten years after the loan was granted behind closed doors, the developer went into administration in October 2023, leading North Yorkshire Council to take possession of the site and write off the £7.8m that remained unpaid.

Almost two years later, a fact-finding review by the council’s auditor has concluded that the decision to grant a loan to Benchmark Leisure Limited was “undoubtedly risky”.

Alpamare Water Park In Scarborough.

The report details how some councillors said they felt pressured to approve the loan despite concerns about the commercial viability of the £14m alpine-themed attraction.

Scarborough Borough Council’s move to borrow £9m from the Public Works Board was approved by just one vote, after the public was excluded from the full meeting of the council in 2013.

According to the report, council officers also said they were placed “under considerable pressure” to agree to proposals that had been presented by senior councillors or Benchmark Leisure Ltd.

There were “many occasions when officers took action to block [such] proposals” over concerns about their suitability and to protect the council’s interests.

Lack of clarity

The new report has highlighted concerns with the senior leadership of SBC and decision-making processes, as well as being critical of officers.

Veritau’s auditors said that while officers’ reports contained “sufficient information”, there was a lack of clarity about key aspects of the proposed agreement with Benchmark.

The report to the 2013 full meeting was not clear on “whether the council was borrowing funds to part-finance the construction of the water park or whether it was to enable the council to provide a commercial loan to the company”.

Officers also “failed to provide a recommendation to the full council meeting based on their professional knowledge and assessment of the risks”.

“This was a particular omission, given the complexity of the proposed agreement with Benchmark,” the report states.

Concerns about viability

Benchmark Leisure has been a considerable contributor to tourism in the area and was involved in several projects, including apartments, chalets, a hotel, and a pub through The Sands development.

Many meetings and presentations took place between councillors, officers, and representatives of Benchmark, including Roland Duce, about the developer’s plans for Scarborough.

Although councillors and officers recognised the “key risk” that the water park might not be commercially viable, this was “not adequately addressed”, the auditors concluded.

According to Veritau:

The projections for visitor numbers prepared by Benchmark Leisure Ltd and Alpamare UK Ltd were overly optimistic, but these were not properly challenged.

Inadequate due diligence was carried out on Alpamare to determine whether the company was a suitable operator for the water park.

The problems that were experienced at the existing Alpamare water park in Bavaria were therefore not identified.

Despite the obvious risk that the water park might not be profitable, the council failed to develop any contingency plans until after Alpamare entered into a company voluntary agreement in 2019.

Commercial failure

The auditor’s report raises questions about the commercial failure of the water park, which is now operated by Flamingo Land, which is not connected to SBC’s decisions.

Councillors said they believed that the reasons for its failure included “unrealistic projections about visitor numbers, the pricing strategy, and the lack of concessions for residents”.

Benchmark estimated that the venue would attract 300,000 visitors each year while the best year for attendance was 2019 when approximately 145,000 people visited the water park.

Roland Duce, of Benchmark, blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the increase in energy prices following the start of the war in Ukraine for Alpamare’s failure in Scarborough.

The report suggests that the financial viability of the project was questioned before the loan was approved.

Benchmark had “reportedly failed to obtain a loan from its bankers or other sources, and the due diligence checks carried out by officers had identified concerns with the company’s finances”.

The report adds: “The recommended maximum credit limit for its parent company, Abbey Commercial Investments Ltd was also only £230,000.”

Roland Duce claimed that the decision to build the Waterpark first, before the more profitable phases of the Sands Development, was not actually his idea but was instead promoted by Coun Derek Bastiman, then SBC’s deputy leader.

However, the auditors said that the claim “has not been substantiated”.

The financial difficulties experienced by Alpamare UK Ltd in late 2018 alerted Scarborough Borough Council (SBC) to the possibility of default by Benchmark Leisure Limited.

The outstanding debt owed by Benchmark Leisure Limited in March 2023 was £7.9m, which included £523,105 of overdue rent payments. This was later written off by North Yorkshire Council.

Reviewing the investigation report, North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “The decision to grant a loan to Benchmark Leisure Limited was undoubtedly risky, particularly as the company had reportedly failed to obtain a loan from its bankers or other sources.