Gallery: New Year's Day swimmers brave the cold at Gaddings Dam in Yorkshire for charity dip

The January Daily Dip will see cold water swimmers brave the reservoir at Gaddings Dam near Todmorden every day for the whole month as part of homelessness charity Crisis UK's Icebreaker Challenge.

Although some traditional January 1 dips, including that at White Wells on Ilkley Moor, were cancelled, there were also 100 people in the water at the Otley dip in the River Wharfe at Wharfemeadows Park.