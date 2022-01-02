Gallery: New Year's Day swimmers brave the cold at Gaddings Dam in Yorkshire for charity dip

Thirty hardy souls swam at 'Yorkshire's highest beach' on New Year's Day - for a good cause.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 8:47 am
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 8:50 am

The January Daily Dip will see cold water swimmers brave the reservoir at Gaddings Dam near Todmorden every day for the whole month as part of homelessness charity Crisis UK's Icebreaker Challenge.

Although some traditional January 1 dips, including that at White Wells on Ilkley Moor, were cancelled, there were also 100 people in the water at the Otley dip in the River Wharfe at Wharfemeadows Park.

A dramatic vista as the swimmers form a circle
The dippers are swimming for a good cause
Gaddings Dam is accessed via a moorland hike
Entering the water
Around 30 swimmers took part
Freezing water temperatures were no barrier
A man even swum naked
The swimmers will take part in a daily dip for the whole month
