Government minister and East Yorkshire MP given tour around Burnby Hall Gardens and Stewart Museum

Sir Greg Knight, Councillor Kay West, Under Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society, Nigel Huddleston MP, and Chris Clubley (chair of the Stewarts Trust) are pictured with other members of the Stewarts Trust.

They were given an update on current gardens projects and future plans, followed by a short presentation on the Stewart Museum.

Sir Greg said: “Burnby Hall Gardens and the Stewart Museum are one of the region’s tourist gems, featuring an impressive range of cultural exhibits several of which have been recognised by UNESCO as of national and international importance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted that the Minister for Tourism Nigel Huddleston MP found the time to visit Pocklington and join me at the hall and museum.

“I am also pleased, but not surprised, that the minister was impressed with what he saw.

“I would strongly advise anyone who has not yet paid a visit to do so. It is a most worthwhile experience. Indeed, the minister has told me that he intends to visit again to explore the gardens when his diary permits.”

Peter Rogers, assistant estate manager at Burnby Hall Gardens said: “This has been a great opportunity to showcase the Stewart Museum and to highlight recent historical projects, educational opportunities, and our volunteer programme.