The event, based in Harrogate’s Yorkshire Showground, will continue to run over four days next year as always as a result of positive feedback from visitors and exhibitors alike.

Farmer tickets will be available for the 2023 show and will be available from farming outlets in January.

The 164th show will take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, 2023 and will be sold in advance only, with a number of visitors limited to 35,000 a day.

Courteney Huntley from Menston who was on the Harriet’s clothing stall at GYS. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

How can I buy tickets to attend the Great Yorkshire Show 2023?

Tickets for next year’s show will be on sale from Tuesday, November 1, 2022, organisers have announced.

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the show and runs other events throughout the year will also be on sale from November 1.

This year, the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) sold out a week before the event in July.

Plans are now in place for the next show where visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and fun entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and Yorkshire’s countryside.

GYS director, Charles Mills, said: “We are delighted to confirm that next year’s show will be from Tuesday July 11 to Friday July 14 and tickets and membership will be on sale in time for Christmas.

“Selling in advance allows us to manage visitor numbers to ensure the show is comfortable and enjoyable for everyone. We are taking onboard all feedback from this year’s show and will be making some changes to continue to ensure that the show is a resounding success. Look out for announcements in due course.”

Tickets for adults will be £32, for children tickets will be £13 and for families they will be £80.

