West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman dies following a road traffic collision on Hamm Strasse in Bradford.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who saw or has footage of the incident that took place at around 4.37pm on Hamm Strasse near the junction with Manningham Road in Bradford on Saturday, November 4.

It occurred after a blue BMW 320D M sport collided with a 22-year-old female pedestrian; she suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she tragically died a short time later.

Road closures were put in place at the location and nearby while collision investigation work was conducted at the scene.

A police cordon surrounds a crime scene. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

The male driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Mick Kilburn, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision in which a young woman has tragically lost her life.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision, or the BMW just prior to it.”

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact MCET on 101, referencing log 1139 of November 4.