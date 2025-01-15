There are plenty of hidden gems and lesser known attractions in the Yorkshire Dales where you can visit such as waterfalls and caves.

While the Gaping Gill is a prominent cave in the Dales, its location is secluded and can only be accessed by the public for a restricted period each year.

The Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden is hidden in plain sight away from the public with beautiful views.

Hidden gems and lesser known attractions to visit in the Yorkshire Dales

Gaping Gill

Gaping Gill is one of the largest underground chambers in Britain and normally accessed from Clapham by walking by Ingleborough Cave and up onto the slopes of Ingleborough.

It is also considered one of the longest and most complicated in the UK.

The Coldstones Cut

The Coldstones Cut is considered the biggest and highest piece of public artwork in the region and it was commissioned by Hanson Aggregates and approved in 2009.

The sculpture stands at 1,375 feet above sea level and is a mix of ancient and modern history as it combines ancient stone blocks with a contemporary streetscape.

Yordas Cave

This cave is located in Kingsdale and it has been renowned since the 18th century as a natural curiosity. It was a show cave during the 19th century and is now a destination for cavers, hikers and walkers alike.

There are some who believe that it was named after a Nordic giant, whereas others believe the name is derived from the Norse ‘Jord ass’ which means ‘earth stream’.

Scaleber Force Waterfall

Scaleber Force is a beautiful 40ft waterfall within Scaleber Wood Nature Reserve that feeds into the River Ribble between Settle and Long Preston.

It is the result of geological faulting and it is now an attraction for visitors. The crystal clear waters of Stockdale Beck tumble over limestone cliffs before descending into a deep pool.

Southerscales Nature Reserve

This nature reserve is situated on the side of Ingleborough and it is owned and managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

It has large areas of incredible limestone pavement and the cracks, or grykes as they are referred to, obscure a wide variety of plants that thrive around lime.

The limestone grassland attracts butterflies during the spring and summer seasons.

Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden

Aysgarth Rock Garden is hidden out in the open from many visitors who drive from Hawes to Swinithwaite on the A684.