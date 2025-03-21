A trip to Flamingo Land doesn’t have to be the only thing you do when you can get away for a whole weekend and visit some of Yorkshire’s most popular coastal resorts including Scarborough.

Flamingo Land combines a theme park, zoo and a resort for families and friends to enjoy and is located in Kirby Misperton.

For 66 years, the attraction has drawn in thousands of visitors every year with a variety of activities to get lost in; you can enjoy a mix of thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, a zoo with a diverse range of animal species, and entertainment including character meet-and-greets and shows.

As well as a wide range of rides for all ages, zoo and conservation and experiences, Flamingo Land also offers a selection of restaurants, cafes and bars. Visitors can indulge in Yorkshire home cooked meals, traditional fish and chips, pancakes, freshly baked baguettes and spicy Mexican takeaways.

Flamingo Land sign.

As we approach spring and summer and the temperatures rise, families and friends may want to make a weekend of their trip with other beach resorts to add to their itinerary.

We have compiled a list of places you can go within a short driving distance from Flamingo Land to extend your trip.

How to combine a trip to Flamingo Land with a coastal weekend away in Yorkshire

If you would like to extend your trip at Flamingo Land, Scarborough, Filey and Cayton Bay are just a 41-43 minute drive from the attraction.

Scarborough

There are plenty of free places to visit in the coastal town, including Scarborough Castle, the South Bay beach and browsing the town centre with shops, cafes, restaurants and bars.

There are also attractions to visit where you can watch a show in Scarborough Spa or Scarborough Open Theatre, or explore the underwater creatures at Sea Life.

Cayton Bay

Most of the activities at Cayton Bay involve adventure sports, nature and wildlife exploration including surfing, fossil hunting, rockpooling, hiking and for a historical experience, you can visit the Cayton Village Museum.

The Bay sands offer the opportunity to go swimming, build sandcastles and sunbathe while reading a book.

When rockpooling, you can explore the rocks exposed at low tide where crabs, small fish and other marine life live.

Filey

There are many indoor and outdoor activities to enjoy at Filey that are only around 40 minutes away from Flamingo Land by car.

If the weather is right, Filey beach, Filey Brigg, Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, Filey Dams Nature Reserve, Crescent Gardens and Playdale Farm are great places to explore and make the most of the summer.