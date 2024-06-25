A Yorkshire role play centre has won a national award and welcomes over 1,000 visitors per week - despite the owner nearly losing everything during Covid.

Jack in the Box is a Beverley-based business that consists of a soft play centre, gymnastic classes and a role play centre called Jack’s Mini Village.

The business was built by Ken Lunn, 65, from Hull, and his wife Gail who originally set it up as a gymnasium for aspiring gymnasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The role play centre, which was built in 2023, doesn’t just attract children but adults too as their parents and grandparents can’t help but join in the fun.

Families playing in Jack's Mini Village. (Pic credit: Jack in the Box)

“The adults love it as much as the kids do,” Mr Lunn said.

“During the weekend, quite often you’ll see the dads ‘building the wall’ or ‘doing the plumbing’ in what we’ve built as a construction site we call Jack’s DIY.

“I’ll ask, have you got the kids with you, and they say, yeah I think they might be playing in the hospital. The dads are lost in their own world.”

Mr Lunn and his wife’s livelihoods and their business, which involved a soft play centre and gymnastics classes at the time, were saved when they contacted their local MP Graham Stewart who helped them get grants to get back on their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music room in Jack's Mini Village. (Pic credit: Jack in the Box)

“Through Covid we were closed for 14 months because of various government lockdowns,” he said.

“[It was a] very tricky period for us, we nearly lost [everything], but our local MP came to the rescue.

“We didn’t get any grants whatsoever for the first seven months and it was only after someone said contact your local MP, which I did, literally within two weeks of talking to him we started getting grants through and that was a lifesaver. We nearly lost the business and I nearly lost my house as well.

“It was all down to Graham Stewart, our local MP, I’d never had anything to do with politics in my life and I was a bit wary that it would be a waste of time but I’ve got to try something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A veterinary practice in Jack's Mini Village. (Pic credit: Jack in the Box)

“I was bowled over when he really pushed through and got the grant money for us which saved our bacon definitely.”

In 2023 after visiting a role play centre in Leeds with his grandchild, Mr Lunn was inspired to build his own.

It took him and two of his staff nine months to put it together and it proved popular with children and their families as it attracts between 1,000 and 1,200 people a week. The age range is up to five or six for boys and up to eight or nine for girls.

“Role play hadn’t really come into my head at the time but our grandchildren live in Leeds and we go across once a week to look after them,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took Tara, who was aged three at the time, to a role play centre in Leeds. Do you know when you have these lightbulb moments? I was there for 10 minutes and I thought, this is perfect.

“It took us nine months to build because we built it ourselves. We’re not joiners or carpenters or anything like that, but we built it [ourselves].

“The winter months are busier than summer because you get days when the sun comes out and obviously they want to play in the park or play in the back garden.

“Through the winter we get 1,000 to 1,200 people come through per week just for the role play centre and 2,000 to 2,500 in the soft play as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack’s Mini Village has won a prestigious award in a national competition.

It was crowned Best Role Play Centre in the UK at the Association of Indoor Play’s award ceremony.

“It’s so fantastic to be recognised as the best in the UK. I can’t really describe how I feel other than absolutely elated,” Mr Lunn said.

“As well as employing 25 staff here, it is a big hub for the community. I imagine we have 500 children a week coming through to do gymnastics and on top of that, probably another 2,000 people a week [coming to] the soft play centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we won the award, the whole of the team was excited, in fact some of them were more excited than I was. We are taking them all out in a couple of week’s time to celebrate with everybody.

“When they said ‘and the winner is… Jack in the Box!’ everyone [cheered]. I’m surprised you didn’t hear the cheer. Such a fantastic feeling.”

Mr Lunn wanted his centre to stand out from others by including various unique features.

“I put in lots of different features that you don’t get in other role play centres, for example, every child that comes in receives a Jack in the Box credit card,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the next few weeks I thought, what do children like doing? A lot of the younger [children] like to copy what their parents do, obviously they see them cooking, they go shopping with them, we’ve got a laundry [room].

“We’re the only role play centre that has a laundry room; we have a washing machine that we had specially made for us, you put the washing in, you push the button and it looks as though it’s washing the clothes. You press another button and it dries them.

“I had scanners made, we’ve got two scanners in the supermarket now and the kids love going ‘beep’, ‘beep’.

“I built an ice cream van to go in the middle [of the role play centre] and it’s got a little ice cream machine where you press the button and the lights twirl around as it pushes the ice cream down.”

Mr Lunn has also shared his future plans for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get asked all the time if we will open centres in different locations and the answer to that is: No,” he said.

“I’m a firm believer that we concentrate on this one and make it the best we can. I’m always looking for something new; once something is working well, I will try to make it better.