A D-Day veteran who bravely stormed Nazi-occupied beaches while under fire during WW2 today received a guard of honour - on his 100th birthday.

Valiant Jack Mortimer was just 20 when he drove onto Sword Beach, in Normandy, on June 6, 1944, in his jeep as enemy mortar shells exploded around him. He still remembers the terrifying 'noise' and 'smell' of the dangerous mission to secure the landing zone, which helped turn the tide of war in the allies' favour.

He was given a guard of honour by dignitaries at Leeds Civic Hall to celebrate his milestone birthday on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack said: "I don't think I'm a hero. The heroes are the ones who didn't come home, and they should always be remembered - the only heroes in any war are the ones that don't come back. When I go back there now, I cry. I saw bodies being brought off that beach."

D-Day veteran Jack Mortimer, who bravely stormed Nazi-occupied beaches while under fire during WW2, has received a guard of honour on his 100th birthday, pictured at Leeds Civic Hall, Oct 11 2023.

Jack, who was in the 12th Ordnance Beach detachment during the amphibious assault, married his sweetheart Flo while on leave from the army in 1945. He had been in the army for a few years when he volunteered his services as a driver for what would become one of the most decisive battles of WW2.

Jack was tasked with transporting troops during Operation Neptune - the name given to D-Day landings - as the Allied forces pushed into mainland Europe. When he disembarked his support ship for his rendezvous point - nicknamed name Sword Beach - he witnessed the carnage of the battle all around him.

He said: "I'd been in the army for a couple of years, and I volunteered for the 12th Ordnance Beach detachment because they wanted a driver and despatch rider.There were thousands and thousands of ships on either side of us, loads of vehicles, tanks and artillery. It was dangerous, there were snipers all around. It was noisy, smoky, and smelly, and I saw lots of casualties."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack then advanced onto Caen, Northern France, with other infantry and later delivered messages to commanders on his motorbike while dodging the enemy. He also served in Antwerp and the Hook of Holland, where he remained until the end of the war.

Jack Mortimer on beach in Normandy - 2019.

His fiancée Flo waited for him throughout the War, and the pair got married during his first period of leave, roughly one year after D-Day. He became the general manager of a clothing company in his home town of Halifax when he left the army after the war.

The pair were together for 78 years - with Jack regularly visiting her even when she needed to live in a care home during her later years.

But sadly, she died over, just a few days before his 100th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack was the guest of honour at a reception inside Leeds Civic Hall which was staged by the Royal British Legion to mark his big day.

Frances Barber, Poppy Appeal Manager at the charity, said she was delighted that she could help him celebrate his centenary.

She said: "We are delighted to be able to mark Jack's 100th birthday, and it gives the city of Leeds an opportunity to thank him for his service. He's a very humble man, but without people like Jack we would not be able to enjoy the democratic freedoms and way of life that we have today."

Jack thanked the charity for their work and said he hoped to return to Normandy to mark 80 years since the famous battle next June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad