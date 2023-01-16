Blue Monday falls on January 16 this year so we have asked you where your favourite places are to visit to lift your mood - here are your answers.

Blue Monday is scientifically proven to be the most depressing day of the year, another commonly used term to describe this day is seasonal affective disorder (SAD). The low moods that result from this day comes from a combination of factors including the weather and the short days which means that the light entering the eye causes hormonal changes in the body.

A study conducted by ONS Survey taken in August 2022 and obtained by mindfulness and meditation app, Headspace, found that roughly only a quarter of adults in the UK reported being happy this time last year. Some turn to goals and ambitions to keep themselves busy during this time, while others decide to relocate somewhere that feels comforting and happy.

Last week we asked you for advice on how to beat the January blues and you came up with some very helpful tips, including decluttering your home, spending time outdoors and booking a holiday. We have now asked you: Where are your favourite places to visit in Yorkshire to lift your spirits during this depressing month.

Malham Tarn. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best places to visit in Yorkshire to visit to lift your mood

“Malham Tarn. A beautiful glacial lake, in the wonderful Yorkshire Dales. Serenity personified.” - Susan Boyle-Taylor

“Bank Top, Rosedale. A walk along the old railway line… beautiful view to blow away the cobwebs (with an optional well earned pint at The Lion Inn, Blakey Ridge).” - Mark Cardigans

“York - so much history connected.” - Edna Tomlinson

South Beach, Bridlington. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Malham, always great to clear the head.” - Tim Kershaw

“Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington. Fabulous any day of the year.” - Dave Horner

“Anywhere in the Dales with my mum, dad and brother.” - Amanda Main

“Bridlington, where my parents retired to. I love York too and most other places in Yorkshire.” - Susan Ryan

Haworth 1940's weekend. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“I love Haworth.” - Kathryn Fitton

“The Stray, Harrogate.” - Diane Kenyon

“Judy Woods Wyke, Bradford, not been there for many a year but love it non the less.” - Graham Moore

“Malham Cove, York or Scarbados - all lift my spirits.” - Ann Wright

Burnby Hall Gardens. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Anywhere, it's in my blood, the accent and the way I talk. Am proud to be from Yorkshire even though I now live in Portugal. You can take me out of Yorkshire, but you can't take the Yorkshire out of me.” - Susan Wilson

“Bridlington. Loved it ever since I was first taken there as a child in the mid seventeenth century!” - Philip Sykes

“York/Harrogate/Whitby.” - Patricia Bettison

“Brid. Had many holidays here when I lived in Leeds.” - Catherine Thomson

“I am saying East Yorkshire is the best place to visit because that's where I am from although anywhere in Yorkshire I just love. It's a beautiful place and I have been away a long time now.” - Susan Shatford-Hinson

“Shibden hall in Halifax. Being down south, I get withdrawal symptoms, so I have to visit roughly every three months.” - Linda Harkness

A couple take a dip in the sea at Sandsend, Whitby. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Bempton followed by a stay at Beverley.” - Sue Hewitson

“My mum and dad's at Sherburn, then a walk around The Wolds Way. It's grand!” - Pam Sankey

“Whitby is my favourite place in Yorkshire but quickly followed by the Shambles in York - I could spend all day in those few streets.” - Jack Cooper

“Discovered Scarborough in 2001, been back to visit 12 times, found a real home from home.” - John Gallacher

“Haworth - I love that little place.” - Kate Willis

“Flamborough & Bempton Cliffs - can't beat it!” - Jo Rawson

“Malham Cove , I usually go on my birthday if I can!” - Barbara Metcalfe

“Anywhere in Yorkshire will do… as long as I can walk my dogs for miles and miles thinking my own thoughts with a smile on my face and be grateful that I'm still alive.” - Rob Holmes

“Anywhere on the east coast Whitby, Filey, Scarbados, Brid, Robin Hood’s Bay.” - Nikki Noo Bremaud

“Bridlington, I only live 55 mins away by car but never get fed up with visiting; done it since I was a kid and love it.” - Kevin Gardiner

“Masham, lovely friendly locals.” - Sarah-jane Mundy

“Allerton By Water and a walk along the river down to Castleford. I am Irish but spent many holidays in that area. Just beautiful.” - Oliver Mckenna

“North Yorkshire is a beautiful place.” - Conny Finnerty

“Definitely an evening swim in the outside swimming pools, underneath the shooting stars. Drinking a Martini and lemonade, Alpamare Leisure Centre , Scarborough. It's truly awesome, going next time in February.” - Paul Cockcroft

“It was always Whitby for us but now we live in Whitby it has to be Knaresborough.” - Kath Smith

“Whitby… I have beautiful memories, but also Ilkley Moor.” - Francesca Ticconi

“York, [there’s] so much to see, I especially love the railway museum.” - Andrew Ashley

“Pateley Bridge, Grassington, Hebden Bridge, Whitby, Filey, Hornsea, Flamborough.” - Diane Bark

“Whitby and York.” - Jane Clare Booth

“Scarborough without a doubt! Happiness place on earth.” - Jackie Marston

“The Yorkshire coast.” - Phil Evans

“Beautiful Whitby.” - Susan Horner

“Canal walk in Skipton followed by a pint of ‘landlord’ in The Woolly Sheep Inn.” - David Hadcroft

“Wetherby and York.” - Jan Selby

“Cray to Starbotton. So incredibly beautiful I almost cried.” - Alyssa Starelli

“Wold View Farm, Driffield.” - Emma Taylor

“Otley Chevin on a beautiful day.” - Marie Schofield

“York and Harrogate.” - Margaret Jenner

“The Dales but in all honesty anywhere.” - Lin Wye

“Home Moss - stunning views.” - Roger Stevenson

“RSPB Bempton cliffs never fail to make my spirit soar, just like the birds there.” - Louise Godfrey

“Anywhere at the seaside.” - Allison Biggs

“Filey - a long walk on the beach restores all.” - Pauline Hartley

“Urra Moor, round hill (highest point on the NYM) and the face stone, but getting some kippers from Henrietta Street Whitby is good and tomorrow's breakfast will be wonderful.” - Terry Wilson

“Leeds, when I visit my granddaughter at her university.” - Jacqueline Everett Sgarra

“Ripon and its beautiful Cathedral.” - Rachel Demain

“Filey beach.” - Ruth Turner

“East Coast any time.” - Ann Seed

“Too many to choose from.” - Sue Marsden

“Got to be one of the best Ingleton waterfall walks, stunning.” - Peter John Minney

“That view on the way to Grassington just opposite Stump Cross Caverns.” - Steven Peach

“Beck Hole, Birch Hall Inn.” - Marcus Morland

“The walk down from the Woolpack at Whitley through to Ladywood in Ravensthorpe.” - Richard Michalowski

“Whitby and Sewerby Hall.” - Jean Hobson

“Knaresborough and Whitby.” - Christine Beebee

“Thornton Rust near Aysgarth.” - Vivienne Goodson

“Cross Top with the view down to Askrigg, Wensleydale and Addlebrough in the back.” - Manfred Granow

“Harrogate, because my daughter is there.” - Liz Chew

“Anywhere, it's home.” - Ian C. Hardy

“Walking along the banks of the Washburn to the reservoir nr Otley.” - Jill Oliver

“Scarborough in summer.” - Stephen Coan

“Scarborough, North Bay.” - Pamela Dignam

“Marine Drive Scarborough.” - Lilian's View Apartment

“The road over the tops from Redcar Tarn (Keighley) to Sutton in Craven. The view over Skipton and Craven is awesome.” - John Shackleton

“Wentworth Woodhouse.” - Andy Smith

“Love Layburn or Grassington.” - Rich Palmer

“So many to choose from, but if pushed [it would be] Middleham.” - Tom Cockeram

“Wensleydale Creamery.” - Sharon Hemsley

“Anywhere in Yorkshire.” - Dennis Tonge

“Eastergate in Marsden.” - Karen Webster

“Bolton Abbey and Grassington.” - Fiona Wilson

“The Chevin for me. I left home in 2004, for Cheshire… been in Malta for eight years. I want to walk to the top of the Chevin again.” - Louise Locke

“Malham for a good walk.” - Margaret E. Seddon

“Knaresborough York Skipton.” - Diane Aldworth

“RHB, Hardcastle Crags, Bolton Abbey, Skipton Woods… the list is endless.” - Robert Mackley

“Anywhere on the North York Moors.” - Nigel Taylor

“Yorkshire Wildlife Park.” - Nicky Read

“Riverside at Wetherby.” - Helen Heaton

“The Yorkshire Dales, although there’s no place like home in Haworth.” - Steve Normington

“Beautiful Harrogate.” - Marie Morris

“Leeds.” - Kevin Jones

“York, Haworth.” - Annie Huet

“The East Coast, any seaside resort.” - Christine Wardley

“Yorkshire moors.” - Akhlaq Khan

“Scarborough & Whitby… say no more.” - James Calvert

“Bolton Abbey and surrounding areas.” - Alison Tate

“Clifton Park, Rotherham.” - Julie Anne

“Coverdale/Wensleydale.” - Audrey Langford

“The South Bay.” - Marianne Davis

“Settle, Malham Cove, any one of the Three Peaks.” - Ron Gee

“Hebden Bridge/Scarborough North Bay.” - Alin Teodorescu

“Ilkley woods when the bluebells are out.” - Cath Donohue

“Whitby or any of the coastal resorts.” - Pat Wade

“Fountains Abbey.” - Joy Pease

“Harewood.” - Carol Strutt

“Scarborough or York.” - Anthony G Docwra

“Brimham rocks.” - Mary Cairns

“Scarborough, Whitby, inland it would be Leyburn, Grassington, Helmsley and Thornton Le Dale.” - Jim Callaway

“Sutton Bank. The view from the top is unrivalled.” - Kathryn Briggs

“Grassington, Helmsley, anywhere in North Yorkshire.” - Helen Clark

“Darlington,Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley.” - Sylvia Lamb

“Nobody mentioned Jervaulx Abbey yet.” - Ian Burdon

“Reeth in Swaledale up to Keld. Unbeatable views all the way.” - Julia Southgate

Here is a list of some more popular places that were mentioned by Yorkshire Post readers.

Sheffield

Dewsbury

Runswick Bay

Cleckheaton

Brodsworth House near Doncaster

Masham

Staithes

Bolton Abbey

Ilkley Moor

Malham

Thornton Le Dale

Flamborough

Filey

Hawes

Saltaire

Sandsend

Gordale Scar

Helmsley

North York Moors

Thurnscoe

Yorkshire Dales

Sutton Bank

Swaledale