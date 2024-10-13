Johnny Moor Long Lane crash: Yorkshire police appealing for witnesses following fatal crash in Goole involving single vehicle
Officers were called to the scene on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11.30pm following a collision on Johnny Moor Long Lane, Goole.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “It is reported a silver Honda Jazz was travelling along Johnny Moor Long Lane away from Moorends and Thorne, when it is believed to have collided with a wall.
“Emergency services attended, however an 81-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the collision, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may help officers with their ongoing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 513 of 12 October.”
