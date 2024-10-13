Police officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Johnny Moor Long Lane in Goole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the scene on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11.30pm following a collision on Johnny Moor Long Lane, Goole.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “It is reported a silver Honda Jazz was travelling along Johnny Moor Long Lane away from Moorends and Thorne, when it is believed to have collided with a wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended, however an 81-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the collision, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police stock image. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)