King Charles III birthday 2023: 17 retro photos of Prince Charles visiting Yorkshire including a pub in the Yorkshire Dales, Royal Ascot in York, a school in Sheffield, Kirkgate Market in Leeds and Betty's in Harrogate

Before he became King Charles III, the Prince of Wales visited Yorkshire many times over the years - let’s take a look at the times he has surprised Yorkshire locals ahead of his first visit to the region since his accession to the throne.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Nov 2022, 13:12 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT

November 14, 2023 marks King Charles III’s birthday, so we have taken a look at some of our archive pictures of then-Prince of Wales visiting Yorkshire before his coronation.

King Charles III and The Queen Consort, Camilla, visited Bradford, Leeds, York and Doncaster last year, his first trip to Yorkshire since he became King.

Here are some other locations in Yorkshire, King Charles III, formerly Prince of Wales, has visited over the years.

Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield in June 1987.

1. Lodge Moor Hospital

Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield in June 1987. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Prince Charles will enjoy a traditional pub lunch with a group of farmers and a local dominoes team during a visit to the Yorkshire Dales in December 2004.

2. Pub in the Yorkshire Dales

Prince Charles will enjoy a traditional pub lunch with a group of farmers and a local dominoes team during a visit to the Yorkshire Dales in December 2004. Photo: PA

Prince Charles chats to officers who organised the event at RAF Finningley, now Doncaster Sheffield Airport, in July 1977.

3. RAF Finningley

Prince Charles chats to officers who organised the event at RAF Finningley, now Doncaster Sheffield Airport, in July 1977. Photo: Yorkshire Post Archives

Prince Charles chats to the Dean of York Very Rev Vivien Faull and Sarah Brown Director of the York Glaziers Trust in July 2013.

4. York

Prince Charles chats to the Dean of York Very Rev Vivien Faull and Sarah Brown Director of the York Glaziers Trust in July 2013. Photo: Simon Hulme

