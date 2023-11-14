King Charles III birthday 2023: 17 retro photos of Prince Charles visiting Yorkshire including a pub in the Yorkshire Dales, Royal Ascot in York, a school in Sheffield, Kirkgate Market in Leeds and Betty's in Harrogate

Before he became King Charles III, the Prince of Wales visited Yorkshire many times over the years - let’s take a look at the times he has surprised Yorkshire locals ahead of his first visit to the region since his accession to the throne.