‘Nightly’ fireworks which are going off until the early hours of the morning are causing sleep issues for residents of West Leeds, a councillor told the Yorkshire Post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of towns and villages including Farsley and Calverley have taken to social media to air their frustrations at the noise of the fireworks after legal hours.

It is believed the source of the noise is from nearby venues in Bradford but is affecting residents from Pudsey, Farsley and Calverley nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Conservative Councillor for Farsley and Calverley, Andrew Carter, has called on the neighbouring councils of Leeds and Bradford to “get a grip” on the situation amid constant complaints.

Late night fireworks causing misery for Leeds residents amid calls for council to “get a grip” STOCK PIC

“I’m getting more and more complaints from residents about fireworks going off late at night, almost nightly”, Coun Carter told the Yorkshire Post.

“Sometimes these fireworks have been accompanied by people driving fairly high-powered vehicles at speed around residential estates. This is not acceptable and very dangerous.

“It’s time to get a grip on it. Organised displays are one thing, with proper insurance and people who know what they’re doing, but fireworks going off at all hours of the night is simply not acceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carter said residents have reported hearing the noise every night in recent weeks - coming from the Bradford area.

“It’s happening on the border”, Coun Carter explained.

“There needs to be much better liaison between the antisocial behaviour teams at Leeds City Council and Bradford City Council because they need to work in conjunction with each other to get this sorted out.”

Residents have taken to social media to vent their frustration, perplexed as to why the issue has become the norm, and long-term residents are even considering moving out of the area.

‘It happens so often I don’t think I could sleep without it anymore. I’ve adapted to the Firework lullaby’,’ one Facebook commenter, Rory Berry, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Lived in Farsley 30 years but it’s making me want to move out of the area!’ another Facebook user, Michelle Webster, commented.

In a Facebook post earlier last month, Labour Councillor Peter Carlill wrote: ‘It is illegal to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on specific days such as Bonfirenight, New Years Eve, Diwali and Chinese New year, which have extensions. As much as a nuisance, fireworks being set off late in the evening, unless being set off in a public place, police cannot do anything before 11pm.

‘The issue here is frustratingly more difficult as most of the reports are from venues that fall under the jurisdiction of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Bradford East and Bradford council. From my close contact with the police and council officers we know that they have contacted their counterparts in Bradford, who are dealing with the issue.’

The Yorkshire Post contacted Leeds Council for a comment in response to the complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are aware of reports from residents in Farsley and Calverley about noise from fireworks at night.