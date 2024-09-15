Liz Truss "least inspirational" Leeds woman, council documents show
Leeds City Council consulted the public on future figures they’d like to see recognised in the Civic Hall.
The names of six women from Leeds’ history are set to be added to a roster of illustrated panels in the Civic Hall, including suffragette Leonora Cohen and the city’s first black headteacher, Gertrude Paul.
Residents were asked to suggest further names for potential future inclusion, the results of which have been published by the council.
Top of names suggested is palliative care pioneer Sue Ryder, who was nominated by 25 per cent of respondents. Boxer Nicola Adams and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson made up the rest of the top three.
But just three people have suggested Liz Truss, who grew up in Roundhay, should be honoured.
Truss, who served as Prime Minister in 2022, lost her seat earlier this year at the General Election.