The giant mug is 8ft tall and holds more than 1,000 gallons (5,000 litres), the equivalent of more than 17,000 mugs of tea.

The incredible stunt will take place in York Maze on August 1 to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pearcy, owner of York Maze, said: “With an ey-up and away, Yorkshire-Man will be diving into the giant York Maze tea mug. It is our unique celebration of Yorkshire Day, and a world’s first!”

Yorkshire Man. (Pic credit: York Maze)

Yorkshire Day celebrations at York Maze will start at 1pm when Yorkshire-Man reads out the Yorkshire Declaration to herald the start of the traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition.

The New York Brass Band will be performing and entertaining the audience with their mix of contemporary tunes and Yorkshire favourites, there will be Yorkshire themed games and Yorkshire puddings available from the York Maze cafe.