The giant mug is 8ft tall and holds more than 1,000 gallons (5,000 litres), the equivalent of more than 17,000 mugs of tea.
The incredible stunt will take place in York Maze on August 1 to celebrate Yorkshire Day.
Tom Pearcy, owner of York Maze, said: “With an ey-up and away, Yorkshire-Man will be diving into the giant York Maze tea mug. It is our unique celebration of Yorkshire Day, and a world’s first!”
Yorkshire Day celebrations at York Maze will start at 1pm when Yorkshire-Man reads out the Yorkshire Declaration to herald the start of the traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition.
The New York Brass Band will be performing and entertaining the audience with their mix of contemporary tunes and Yorkshire favourites, there will be Yorkshire themed games and Yorkshire puddings available from the York Maze cafe.
The final of the Yorkshire Pudding Tossing Competition will see the child and adult with the biggest throws crowned winners at 3pm. Then the finale to the Yorkshire Day celebrations will end with Yorkshire-Man, clad in his traditional yellow and green lycra suit and flat cap, rising above the tea mug before jumping into it - and breaking records.